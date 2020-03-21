Left Menu
Janata Curfew: Shilpa Shetty to conduct Live Yoga at 4 pm on Social Media

The actress will be Live at 4 pm on Janata Curfew on Sunday to engage her followers with Yoga session on March 22.

Janata Curfew: Shilpa Shetty to conduct Live Yoga at 4 pm on Social Media
Image Credit: @TheShilpaShetty

Bollywood actress and television star Shilpa Shetty on Saturday announced to conduct Yoga session at 4 pm on Sunday to observe Janata Curfew (Janta Curfew). He made the announcement on social media and asked everybody to join her to stay fit.

"You can learn some beneficial breathing techniques and yoga asanas that will help you build a stronger immune system. Look forward to seeing you tomorrow," said the actress.

Shilpa is a known practitioner of the Yoga and also a Yoga instructor.

"You can watch, learn, and practice it from the comfort of your homes. Remember, staying indoors shouldn't be an excuse for deviating from your fitness routine," said the actress.

For more news on Janata Curfew, please visit Janata Curfew on COVID 19: India's Satyagraha against Coronavirus on Sunday, March 22 between 7 am to 9 pm

