Janata Curfew: Shilpa Shetty to conduct Live Yoga at 4 pm on Social Media

Bollywood actress and television star Shilpa Shetty on Saturday announced to conduct Yoga session at 4 pm on Sunday to observe Janata Curfew (Janta Curfew). He made the announcement on social media and asked everybody to join her to stay fit.

"You can learn some beneficial breathing techniques and yoga asanas that will help you build a stronger immune system. Look forward to seeing you tomorrow," said the actress.

(2/2)You can learn some beneficial breathing techniques and yoga asanas that will help you build a stronger immune system. Look forward to seeing you tomorrow!#StayHomeStaySafe #Covid19India — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 21, 2020

Shilpa is a known practitioner of the Yoga and also a Yoga instructor.

(1/2)In times like these, it's important to stay fit, active, and healthy. Join me on Sunday, 22nd March at 4:00 pm IST as I go LIVE on Instagram-Facebook-Helo (@theshilpashetty) and on the @shilpashettyapp to show you some beneficial and helpful yoga asanas.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/RtxzC5MbVe — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 20, 2020

"You can watch, learn, and practice it from the comfort of your homes. Remember, staying indoors shouldn't be an excuse for deviating from your fitness routine," said the actress.

