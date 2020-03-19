Janata Curfew on COVID 19: India's Satyagraha against Coronavirus on Sunday, March 22 between 7 am to 9 pm

India | Devdiscourse News Desk

Friends! It's time to admit the truth. The fear of COVID 19 (novel Coronavirus 2019) is very real and fast approaching to take India into its grip. Initially limited to international airports, the coronavirus cases are now being reported from internal parts of the cities. This is the real danger.

Our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation at 8 pm on Friday (March 19), has rightly said, "No country will come to help us,". We will have to fight ourselves. The virus has spread in over 166 countries of the world. Every country is overburdened with its own coronavirus patients and facing crisis of doctors, hospital beds, and medical consumables. Therefore, there is no hope of external help of any kind from any country. We will have to unite and stand up as a nation and fight against the coronavirus to save ourselves from the virus and its cascading effects on the economy.

Devdiscourse fully supports the call of our Prime Minister for a Janata Curfew (People's Curfew) on the theme – a curfew by the people, for the people. Let's support the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm in the same spirit and passion as our forefathers had joined the Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi to make India free from the British colonial rule. The Janata Curfew on this Sunday will be a test of our national immunity against the dreaded virus!

Let's join the Satyagrah against Coronavirus!