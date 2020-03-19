Left Menu
Janata Curfew on COVID 19: India's Satyagraha against Coronavirus on Sunday, March 22 between 7 am to 9 pm

India | Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 21-03-2020 15:53 IST Created: 19-03-2020 16:49 IST

Friends! It's time to admit the truth. The fear of COVID 19 (novel Coronavirus 2019) is very real and fast approaching to take India into its grip. Initially limited to international airports, the coronavirus cases are now being reported from internal parts of the cities. This is the real danger.

Our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation at 8 pm on Friday (March 19), has rightly said, "No country will come to help us,". We will have to fight ourselves. The virus has spread in over 166 countries of the world. Every country is overburdened with its own coronavirus patients and facing crisis of doctors, hospital beds, and medical consumables. Therefore, there is no hope of external help of any kind from any country. We will have to unite and stand up as a nation and fight against the coronavirus to save ourselves from the virus and its cascading effects on the economy.

Devdiscourse fully supports the call of our Prime Minister for a Janata Curfew (People's Curfew) on the theme – a curfew by the people, for the people. Let's support the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm in the same spirit and passion as our forefathers had joined the Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi to make India free from the British colonial rule. The Janata Curfew on this Sunday will be a test of our national immunity against the dreaded virus!

We request all of you to join the campaign and also forward it to the maximum friends and relatives. Here you can also share your news, sufferings, views, experiences, pictures, cartoons, videos, etc at Write for Us or email at info@devdiscourse.com. We will publish it after the minimum required editorial review. Besides, we will also update you on the status of coronavirus and India's fight against it.

Let's join the Satyagrah against Coronavirus!

Key Updates

3:53 PM "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday.He also urged people to follow the instructions and guidelines of doctors and authorities.This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities.All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020Never forget - precautions not panic!It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

3:31 PM The Indian Railways on Saturday advised the public to avoid traveling by trains as it has identified some cases of COVID-19 infected passengers onboard."Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

2:51 PM You may be receiving several messages on COVID 19 through social media. Some of them may be by your friends and relatives who are really concerned with your well being but some may be from rumour-mongers. However, you need to be very careful before implementing the advice on social media and recommending the same to others. This is because some of the messages may have adverse effects.The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present you some of the important researches related to COVID 19. Also Read: Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

2:48 PM Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitizers without the need of touching the bottle as it detects a hand from a range of 30 cm.As a part of @SpringdalesDXB Innovative distance learning program SPRINGDALIAN Siddh Sanghvi of Grade 7- Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" & FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19", has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30cm @KHDA@edarabiapic.twitter.com/6sBpWRi78H — Springdales School, Dubai (@SpringdalesDXB) March 21, 2020

2:42 PM In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, few organizations and individuals have come forward to help stranded Indian citizens in the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India in the UK tweeted on Saturday.All Indian citizens in the UK may kindly note and share this information with other Indians in need of help. @RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotlandpic.twitter.com/bEqWO3pZCx — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020Update: The first hotel is not available.Please note that the first hotel is not available. High Commission is trying to connect with more organizations and people to seek their support to help Indians in the UK.@RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotland — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020

2:20 PM In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways announced today that it has relaxed Refund Rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter generated tickets. The relaxation is effective from March 21 to April 15, 2020.Indian Railways relaxes Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets. Passengers are advised to avail the facility and avoid coming to Railway Station during the spread of Corona Virus. #NoRailTravelpic.twitter.com/SYXG6T754A — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

1:34 PM Urging the public to avoid non-essential travel unless absolutely necessary, the Railway Ministry said today that two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be traveling on the Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi.The passengers were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitized, the Ministry tweeted.Such cases are being found on Railways. Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020Meanwhile, four passengers who traveled on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach and eight others who traveled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the Railway Ministry said.8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.Passengers are advised to avoid non essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

1:05 PM "Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives," PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday. He also urged social media users to share videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling the deadly virus.Watch the awareness video shared by PM Modi.Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

0:28 PM The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its latest update said that the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has reached 271 in India."A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 21st March 2020 10 AM IST. A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the ICMR update.

0:06 PM Appealing people to refrain from spreading rumors, the World Health Organization on Saturday said that the viral audio conversation mentioning WHO sending report to Indian govt regarding 'complete lockdown' is "false and baseless."The audio conversation between two individuals is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.Whatever is said about WHO in the audio clip is false and baseless. WHO appeals to people to refrain from spreading rumours. https://t.co/LnTsIZcfMd — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) March 21, 2020

11:50 AM The National Career Service Project (NCS), a mission mode project under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India, said today that many job fairs are being postponed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis."Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice," NCS tweeted on Saturday.Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice.https://t.co/SH9KxYkdbH#NCS#NationalCareerService#NCSIndia#JobFair#MinistryofLabourandEmployment#GovernmentofIndia#CoronaOutbreak#CoronaStopKaroNa — National Career Service - India (@NCSIndia) March 21, 2020

11:17 AM Janata Curfew, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the people of India to observe a nationwide strike on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.Watch the video posted by MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India. The video features Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar explaining the importance of 'Janata Curfew'.Watch Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar sharing his views on why Janta Curfew is important to control & stop the spread of #COVID19#HelpUsToHelpYou#CoronaVirusUpdate#IndiaFightsCoronaFor more information, visit: https://t.co/mGB5Tb8Amf 24x7 Toll Free Helpline No. 1075. pic.twitter.com/bGrunpOuYp — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 21, 2020

11:06 AM As people are taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new scientific study has found that the virus that causes COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces and in aerosols. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel.The study's authors are from UCLA, the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Princeton University.

10:54 AM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, sought public cooperation in the ongoing movement against the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the public to stay at home whilst assuring that the state government is fully prepared to handle the crisis.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी कोरोना के सम्बंध में संबोधित करते हुए। https://t.co/c1ah7Xxy9G — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 21, 2020

10:45 AM Bollywood singer Kanika Kappor has become the first COVID 19 patient in India to face police complaint about disregarding the directions of doctors. According to the complaint filed against the singer was asked for self-quarantine on March 14 as 'heavy viral load' was detected but she continued partying. The FIR was registered in Lucknow. She is presently admitted in the hospital. Earlier, a police complaint was registered against the father of a railway employee in Agara who had refused to allow medical team inside her home and provided false information. His newly married daughter had done to honeymoon in Italy. Her husband, an employee of Google in Bangaluru was found positive for the virus. The woman fled from Bangaluru. There have been a couple of FIRs against some persons for spreading the rumours. FIR against Kapoor was lodged on a written complaint by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal, at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, late on Friday night under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.Read More: Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence

10:36 AM The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking them to temporarily stay in Vietnam in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. It also advised them to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.According to the latest travel advisory, " No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India for one week, effective 22 March 2020, 20:01 GMT." It also advised Indian nationals to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.Latest Advisories on #COVID19 for Indian nationals in #Vietnam -20 March 2020https://t.co/sf9inORZpRhttps://t.co/EXwyCpEidW#IndiaVietnam@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/qpHwNZXusO — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) March 21, 2020

10:24 AM Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, has emphasized the role of people in the movement to address the COVID-19 pandemic. She also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for practicing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.Humanity, agency, solidarity & repect in the movement to address COVID19 #ForEveryChild wash hands! @UNICEFIndiahttps://t.co/LvVYIB05SO — Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (@DrYasminAHaque) March 20, 2020

10:16 AM As a preventive measure to save the high-risk population from COVID 19, the Haryana government has asked its 50 years plus employees suffering from any kind of health problems to work from home. Besides, pregnant women in government jobs have also been asked to work from home. The decision has been communicated to all the heads of the departments/ secretaries/ in-charges in the state.However, the employees can not leave their station and should remain in touch with the office. The complete press statement is as under: चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च- हरियाणा सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए एक ओर कदम उठाते हुए यह निर्णय लिया है कि ऐसे कर्मचारी जो संवेदनशील (वल्नरेबल) श्रेणी में आते हैंजिसमें आउटसोर्सिंग पर रखे हुए कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैंजैसे 50 साल की उम्र से ज्यादा के कर्मचारीकिसी प्रकार के स्वास्थ्य हालातों से गुजर रहे और गर्भवती महिलाएंघर से कार्य कर सकते हैं।एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने संबंध में जानकारी देते बताया कि सभी प्रशासनिक सचिवोंविभागाध्यक्षोंविभागोंके प्रभारियों को इस संबंध में जारी पत्र के अनुसार किसी प्रकार की आपातकालीन स्थिति में सक्षम प्राधिकारी द्वारा ऐसे कर्मचारियों की सेवाओं की आवश्यकता होगी तो उन्हें कार्यालय में बुलाया जा सकता हैइसलिए घर से कार्य करने वाले सभी कर्मचारी मुख्यालय के साथ समन्वय स्थापित रखेंगे ताकि वे बेहद कम समय में कार्यालय में उपस्थित हो सकें। इसके साथ ही ऐसे कर्मचारी टेलीफोन पर भी उपलब्ध रहेंगे। कोई भी कर्मचारी अपने स्टेशन को सक्षम प्राधिकारी की पूर्व अनुमति के बिना नहीं छोड़ सकते हैं।

09:37 AM According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 258, as on 21.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.Active COVID 2019 cases: 231Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 22Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

09:29 AM The Indian government on Friday night announced caps on prices of sanitizers and face masks amid surging demand in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to new caps under the Essential Commodities Act, a 200ml bottle of sanitizer can't cost more than Rs 100 and other size bottles will correspond to this cap. Face masks are capped Rs 8 for 2 ply mask and Rs 10 for 3 ply mask. Read More.

09:18 AM People from different walks of life have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janta Curfew' on March 22. The initiative calls on people of India to practice a nationwide curfew from 7 AM to 9 PM to curb the spread of COVID-19.At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, I have a special request. Will you all help? #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/Qi63adPUJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

08:49 AM The Embassy of India in the Philippines on Saturday issued an advisory for Indians in the Southeast Asian country. According to the advisory, no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22.@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@meaMADAD@IndianDiplomacypic.twitter.com/bFKO4BDPQe — IndiainPhilippines (@indembmanila) March 21, 2020

08:08 AM Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, late Friday, took to social media and urged people to take precautionary measures and unite against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a series of short videos, King Khan asked people to follow social distancing and avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. "The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. Please do not panic and be careful about misinformation. Please follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the state government," said SRK.We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus@mybmcpic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus@CMOMaharashtra@AUThackeraypic.twitter.com/kAnBEzMDKU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

07:51 AM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Embassy of India in Washington DC has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the United States asking them to stay safe and isolated within the residential premises and follow social distancing norms."According to the latest Travel Advisory, no international commercial passenger aircrafts will be allowed into India from midnight of 22 March 2020 to 29 March 2020," the advisory says.Advisory for Indian Nationals in USA – COVID 19 (Update: 20 March 2020) https://t.co/4qO84w0rVj@CGI_Atlanta@IndiainChicago@cgihou@IndiainNewYork@CGISFO@SandhuTaranjitS@KumarAmitMEA@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@IndiaVisaDC@IndiaPassportDC@IndiaOCIDCpic.twitter.com/L29VhaBlfN — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) March 21, 2020

07:40 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new health alert messaging service with WhatsApp to provide the latest news and information on COVID-19.If you have any queries regarding the novel coronavirus, you may text "hi" to this WhatsApp number -0041798931892 or click hereI am proud to announce that today we launched a new @WHO Health Alert messaging service via @WhatsApp. This service will provide the latest news & information on #COVID19, including details on symptoms and how to protect yourself. To subscribe, click here https://t.co/mUvOWlGfqC — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 20, 2020

07:18 AM Viruses like coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread when mucus or droplets containing the virus get into your body through your eyes, nose or throat. Most often, this happens through your hands.During a global pandemic, one of the cheapest and easiest ways to protect yourself and spreading infections to others is washing your hand frequently with soap and water.Video credit: CDCHow do I wash my hands properly?Wet hands with running waterApply enough soap to cover wet handsScrub all surfaces of the hands – including the back of hands, between fingers and under nails – for at least 20 seconds.Rinse thoroughly with running waterDry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel#WashHands the Right WayWet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap, and apply soap.Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. ...Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. ...Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.@Trevornoahpic.twitter.com/Nr6PXU9KuA — SDG2030 (@SDG2030) March 21, 2020

10:32 PM India's largest retailers body - Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has announced to join the Janata Curfew on Sunday. CAIT represents over 40,000 business organizations in India.Also Read: CAIT joins Janata Curfew, 7 crore traders to close businesses on Sunday

10:00 PM In another precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana Mr. Manoj Yadav on Friday directed the people to prefer online FIR in non-emergency matters. He also directed the police personnel to follow the instructions and hygiene to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The full Press Release: हरियाणा डीजीपी ने नागरिकों से किया आग्रहगैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए चुने ऑनलाइन प्रणाली चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च - हरियाणा पुलिस महानिदेशक श्री मनोज यादव ने नागरिकों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि वे रूटीन व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के संबंध में पुलिस कार्यालयों और पुलिस इकाइयों का दौरा करने से बचें। ऐसी शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए उन्हें पुलिस की ऑनलाइन प्रणाली का चयन करना चाहिए। नागरिकों से अनुरोध करते हुए, डीजीपी ने कहा कि कल भारत के प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए नागरिकों से 22 मार्च को ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ लगाकर कोरोनोवायरस से लड़ने का आग्रह किया था। सोशल डिस्टेंसिग की भावना के तहत लोगों से आग्रह किया गया है कि वे नियमित व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए हरसमय पोर्टल या ईमेल के माध्यम से पुलिस तक पहुंचें। शिकायत व रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के लिए लिंक हरियाणा पुलिस के हरसमय नागरिक पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है। हालांकि, आपात या इसी तरह की स्थिति होने पर नागरिक 100 (पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष), 1800-180-2200 (पुलिस टोल फ्री), 1091 (महिला हेल्पलाइन) 1073 और 1033 (यातायात टोल फ्री) जैसे हेल्पलाइन नंबरों पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। डीजीपी ने कहा कि कोरोनोवायरस से ऑन-ड्यूटी पुलिस कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए सभी फील्ड इकाइयों को पहले ही एडवाइजरी जारी की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों और जवानों से डयूटी के साथ-साथ व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता रखते हुए सोषल डिस्टेंसिग सुनिश्चित करने का भी आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में पुलिस मुख्यालय, सेक्टर-6, पंचकुला में पर्याप्त निवारक उपाय किए गए हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों पर कोरोनोवायरस से संबंधित अफवाहें न फैलाने की भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि इसं संबध में दोषी पाए जाने वालों से कानून के अनुसार सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।

9:42 PM Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced to join Janata Curfew by closing down all its offices on Sunday, March 22.

9:38 PM The Western Zone of Indian Railways has painted two EMU trains with paintings related to COVID 19 awareness. पश्चिम रेलवे के दो ईएमयू रैक को #कोरोनोवायरस को रोकने के लिए जागरूकता संदेशों के साथ विनाइल रैपिंग किया गया है। इसकी व्यापक दृश्यता से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों में जागरूकता लाने में मदद मिलेगी।#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/9bU3R98jvC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020Help desks have also been started at several railway stations and trains are also being sanitized. भारतीय रेल द्वारा स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों में #कोरोनावायरस के बारे में जागरूकता हेतु हैल्पडेस्क स्थापित की गयी हैं, जहां रेलयात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/WbmMGzrCFY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020

9:32 PM The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official. Read more...

9:29 PM Market Wide Position Limit revised for certain stocks to limit short-selling. This means that the maximum position that can be taken in F&O would be reduced in the case of volatile scrips.The current penalty structure might be enhanced to 10 times the minimum and 5 times the maximum penalties to ensure new measures are properly implemented.The cash market margin will be increased to 40 percent in a phased manner to benefit serious traders and discourage short-selling.Mutual funds and FPIs can have exposure in equity index derivatives based on certain conditions.The measures would be effective from March 23 and would be in place for one month. Read more.

9:25 PM "To prevent and control Coronavirus (Covid-19), all DDA sports complexes and golf courses have been closed with immediate effect till 31.03.2020," said Bijay Patel, spokesperson of DDA. Also Read: DDA closed all sports complexes and Golf Courses in Delhi

8:58 PM Haryana government on Friday imposed section 144 in the state to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19). According to a press statement of the government, the gathering of more than 5 persons has been prohibited in the two districts - Gurugram and Faridabad. While in rest of the state the gathering of more than 20 persons has been prohibited. The state government has also ordered the closure of all the commercial establishment in the states. Besides, there shall be no social, political and religious events in the state till March 31. Press Release हरियाणा सरकार ने वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए पूरे राज्य में एतिहातिक तौर पर आपराधिक प्रक्रिया सहिंता के तहत धारा-144 लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत 20 या इससे अधिक व्यक्तियों को एक स्थान पर एकत्रित होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। गुरुग्राम तथा फरीदाबाद में यह संख्या पांच तक रहेगी। यह निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस की समीक्षा बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में उप-मुख्यमंत्री श्री दुष्यंत चौटाला तथा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री अनिल विज भी उपस्थित थे। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के 22 मार्च, 2020 को जनता कफ्र्यु के आह्वान की भी पुर्णत: पालना की जाएगी। इस दिन हरियाणा परिवहन की बसें प्रात: 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक नहीं चलाई जाएंगी। कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर हरियाणा परिवहन यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए इंट्रा सिटी, इंटर स्टेट व इंट्रा स्टेट के अपने रूटों पर बसों के चक्र कम कर सकता है। गुरुग्राम में सिटी बस सेवा आगामी आदेशों तक बंद रहेगी। सभी कोचिंग केन्द्रों को 31 मार्च तक बंद करने के आदेश दिए गये हैं। बैठक में खाद्य, नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता मामले विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री पी.के.दास ने मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करवाया कि विभाग ने आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम की पालना के तहत 25 आवश्यक वस्तुओं की सूची तैयार की है जिसकी उपलब्धता करवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद तथा पंचकूला के बड़े प्राइवेट अस्पताल अपने संस्थानों में कोरोना वायरस के आइसालेटिड वार्ड के रूप में उपलब्ध करवाए। इसके लिए संबंधित जिलों के उपायुक्त अस्पताल प्रबंधकों को आवश्यक निर्देश देंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा को कोरोना वायरस की मॉनिटरिंग एवं निगरानी के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। किसी भी विभाग को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी करने से पहले नोडल अधिकारी की स्वीकृति लेनी अनिवार्य होगी। बैठक में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई स्थानीय पी.जी.आई, रोहतक व भगत फूल सिंह महिला मेडिकल कॉलेज,खान पुर कलां की जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद पुणे की प्रयोगशाला में सैंपल भेजे जाते हैं और वहां से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मामलों को पॉजिटिव घोषित किया जाता है। वर्तमान में, कोरोना वायरस की जांच की सुविधा इन्हीं दो स्थानों पर उपलब्ध है। इसके अलावा, कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज करनाल, महाराज अग्रसेन कॉलेज अग्रोहा, शहीद हसन मेवाती मेडिकल कॉलेज नल्हड़ नूंह, पी.जी.आई. रोहतक के लिए दूसरी लैब तथा पंचकूला के सैक्टर-6 नागरिक अस्पताल के लिए कोरोना वायरस जांच लैब के लिए केन्द्र सरकार से मांग की गई है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाजरी को पूरे राज्य के लिए लागू किया गया है। सरकारी कर्मचारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए चौबीसों घण्टे उपलब्ध रहेंगे। लोगों में इस वायरस से लडऩे के प्रति जागरूकता उत्पन्न करने में सरकारी कर्मचारियों की मुख्य भूमिका रहेगी। गुरुग्राम और फरीदाबाद के ईएसआई अस्पतालों में सुविधाएं बढ़ाने के लिए केन्द्रीय श्रम मंत्रालय से अनुरोध किया जाएगा। बैठक में इस बात की भी जानकारी दी गई कि कोरोना वायरस से लडऩे के लिए पम्फ्लेटस, विज्ञापन, ऑडियो क्लिप तथा एसएमएस के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा, आयुष विभाग द्वारा 100 कैंप लगाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ-साथ मुफ्त में इवाईयां भी आंबटन की जा रही हैं। बैठक में मुख्य सचिव श्रीमती केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा, गृह विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री विजय वर्धन, वित्त विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री टी.वी.एस.एन. प्रसाद, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा, राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री धनपत सिंह, चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री आलोक निगम, आयुष विभाग के निदेशक श्री प्रभजोत सिंह, स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं विभाग के महानिदेशक श्री सूरजभान कंबोज तथा निदेशक डॉ.ऊषा गुप्ता समेत विभाग के अनेक वरिष्ठï अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे।

8:35 PM There have been reports of six suspected coronavirus patients in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Bhilwara district from March 20 (Friday) after a doctor was tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan stands at 11. Curfew has been imposed on the Bhilwara district headquarters to arrest the danger of spreading coronavirus further. Read more...

8:19 PM The Indian Air Force announced today that all Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews planned from 23 March onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been canceled till further orders.#ImportantNoticeDue to #Covid19, all SSB Interviews planned from 23 Mar 20 onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been cancelled till further orders. Fresh dates would be intimated in due course of time.All candidates who are due for SSB may contact their respective AFSB. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 20, 2020

8:02 PM In view of the ongoing crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a toll-free nationwide helpline number to create awareness on COVID-19 among students.The facility is available on Toll-Free No. 1800 11 8004 from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially up to 31st March 2020.CBSE starts TOLL FREE TELE-HELPLINE on CORONA VIRUS SAFEGUARDS FOR STUDENTS#Namaste#StopCorona#besafe#cbse#sachchadost#indiafightscorona#safety#cleanliness#CoronaStopKaroNa#Covid19India@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@PTI_News@AkashvaniAIRpic.twitter.com/yF1tAbklhE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 20, 2020

7:55 PM Lucknow's District Magistrate has ordered on Friday that Taj Hotel remains closed till further orders. Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel.Lucknow's Taj Hotel will remain closed till further orders: District Magistrate #CoronavirusSinger Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/4R4XptOTXc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

7:17 PM From badminton star Saina Nehwal to Virat Kohli and Deepa Malik, all eminent sports personalities have supported PM Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 whilst urging citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.In his address to the nation, PM Modi on Thursday requested citizens to strengthen India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by observing a nationwide curfew from 7 AM-9 PM on March 22.Here's what some of the most eminent sports personalities have to say about 'Janata Curfew':I fully support the #JanataCurfew as requested by our Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji on 22nd March. I urge everyone to come to their balcony at 5 pm and clap as a mark of graditude for those who are keeping India safe against #Covid19 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) March 20, 2020I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/lIWmdRNBiU — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 19, 2020Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia#JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020A inspirational message from our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. I pledge to follow all what he said. I also want to request that lets respect, empathise and applaud all our service providers. They are wkg under huge pr. We've no entiltlements in life, only gratitude will help. https://t.co/7KbCXqNOWo — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) March 20, 2020‘जनता कर्फ़्यू’ यानि एक दिन के लिए स्वयं फ़ैसला करके घर से ना निकलना 22 मार्च रविवार सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तकमैं तो करूँगा और ऐसा करने के लिये दुसरो को भी प्रेरित करुगां, देश को कोराना से बचाने के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को पुरा समर्थन है जयहिंद#JantaCurfew — Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) March 19, 2020It’s a fight against #Coronavirus and we all are in it. #SocialDistanacing is the only effective way to stop this. Please do follow the advisory by @PMOIndia@narendramodi. I’m going to do it, You can do too. 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Sbv1JOQOkY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2020Big move by our PM @narendramodi .. Our country needed to hear it from him . Let’s get behind him and support the #jantacurfew on March 22!! #SocialDistanacing — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2020प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने हम सब देशवासियों से 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ में सहयोग देने का आग्रह किया है।आइए, हम सब मिल कर इस आग्रह का सम्मान करते हुए पूरी निष्ठा व अनुशासन के साथ इसका पालन करें और कोरोना को मात दें।#IndiaFightsCorona — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) March 19, 2020It's time for us to act as responsible countrymen & act on the advice of PM @narendramodi ji. Let's unite, self quarantine & fight the pandemic of corona. #JantaCurfew — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 20, 2020An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus#JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges- Avoid panic while buying essential suppliesIt’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

6:03 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced today a series of measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. He directed authorities to sanitize Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities and to ensure regular fogging arrangements in urban areas.Assuring people that there is no shortage of everyday items including food grains, Adityanath instructed all District Magistrates to ensure that hoarding or black marketing of essential commodities does not occur in the state.He also urged religious leaders to spread awareness among people and postpone all religious, spiritual, social and cultural activities till April 2.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने धर्माचार्यों एवं धर्मगुरुओं से कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए समाज में जागरूकता फैलाने व सभी धार्मिक, आध्यात्मिक, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक गतिविधियों/कार्यक्रमों को 02 अप्रैल तक स्थगित करने की अपील की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने प्रदेश स्थित हवाई अड्डों, रेलवे स्टेशनों तथा बस अड्डों सहित राज्य की सीमा पर सघन चेकिंग सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी प्रकार के सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों को स्थगित करने तथा मॉल्स को बन्द करने के भी निर्देश हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020

5:45 PM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting in New Delhi to assess the economic impact of the COVID19 on the MSME, aviation and other sectors.The meeting was attended by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and MSME Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, among others.Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman meets Shri @HardeepSPuri, Minister for Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs to assess the economic impact of #COVID19 on aviation sector in New Delhi today.@nsitharamanoffc@MoCA_GoI#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/fzD470qOx5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 20, 2020

5:20 PM Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Haryana considering the growing threat of COVID-19. India thus far has recorded over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 5 people have succumbed to the illness.Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Maharashtra and Odisha to keep people from gathering in large numbers.

5:15 PM According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India has surged to 223.

5:14 PM In wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, over 50 percent of Indian companies saw the impact on their operations even in early stages and over 80 percent have witnessed a decline in cash flows, says a survey by industry body FICCI. The findings were based on interactive sessions and surveys conducted by FICCI amongst the industry members.The survey showed that more than 60 percent of respondents have seen an impact on their supply chains and expect the situation to worsen further. Nearly 45 percent of the respondents feel that "the situation will come under control by six months," the survey highlighted.The survey also showed that most of the organizations have brought in a renewed focus on hygiene aspects concerning the pandemic. Almost 40 percent have put in place stringent checks on people entering their offices and disinfection while nearly 30 percent of organizations have already put in place work-from-home policies for their employees, it said. Read more.

5:06 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Terrorotioires to discuss the current situation and preparedness for the management of the COVID19 epidemic in India.

4:47 PM The Union Public Service Commission today announced that the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 has been deferred till further orders."Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus(COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests(Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 are deferred till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time," UPSC said in a statement.

4:37 PM Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday revealed that she attended a dinner party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has unfortunately tested positive for the COVID-19 was also a guest."While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all precautions." Raje tweeted.कुछ दिन पहले दुष्यंत और उनके ससुराल वालों के साथ मैं लखनऊ में एक डिनर पर गयी थी। कनिका कपूर, जो कि #Covid19 संक्रमित पाई गई हैं, वें भी उस डिनर में बतौर अतिथि मौजूद थीं। सावधानी के तौर पर मैं और दुष्यंत सेल्फ़-आइसोलेशन में हैं और हम सभी आवश्यक निर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

4:30 PM "Practicing 100 percent social distancing is critical to breaking the chain of transmission," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry while briefing the press on COVID-19 situation in the country.

4:10 PM 📡LIVE from National Media Centre in #NewDelhi Media briefing on current Novel #Coronavirus situation in the country#IndiaFightsCorona#COVID19Watch on #PIB'sYouTube: https://t.co/Xl16erHNGEFacebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznYhttps://t.co/VQXg9F03ld — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 20, 2020

3:01 PM Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced that the state is banning the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists with immediate effect."The entry of all domestic and foreign tourists has been banned with immediate effect. All of you are urged not to take unnecessary trips and to help the State Government in preventing the infection of Coronavirus, " Rawat tweeted.प्रदेश में तत्काल प्रभाव से सभी घरेलू और विदेशी पर्यटकों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई है। आप सभी से आग्रह है कि अनावश्यक भ्रमण ना करें और कोरोना वाइरस के संक्रमण को रोकने में प्रदेश सरकार की पूरी मदद करें #IndiaFightsCorona — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 20, 2020

2:57 PM The state has four confirmed cases, all from Gurugram. According to the Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in Haryana, all infected persons have a history of foreign travels and there is no local infection. The Haryana State government has designated PGIMS Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat district to conduct tests for Coronavirus. The state government has also made available self-declaration forms for the persons who have a recent travel history in the Coronavirus infected countries.The state government's helpline number is 8558893911. Besides, helpline number 108 is also functional. "The state government has ordered the closure of all the Cinema Halls, Restaurants, hotels, pubs, and bars etc. till March 31. Besides, there shall be no political, cultural, religious event in the state," said Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in a press statement.As per the government data, so far 4,539 people were put on surveillance out of which samples were collected from 108 patients that were sent for medical examination. "Out of 108 samples, 81 were found negative and 4 were positive. We are still waiting for the report for 25 samples," informed the nodal officer.The government, in partnership with public and private hospitals, has claimed to have created 327 isolation wards in the state with a capacity of 2,472 beds. Besides, the quarantine facilities have been created in every district of the state with a total capacity of 6013 persons.

2:55 PM India has a total of 206 positive cases of novel coronavirus as on March 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. According to the ICMR data, a total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

2:20 PM Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood on Friday urged people to minimize social interactions to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

2:09 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that all malls will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat. However, grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops will be exempted from the shutdown.In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

2:01 PM In an official statement issued on March 20, the Governor of Haryana Mr. Satyadev Narayan Arya has appealed the people to observe self-imposed Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Here is the full statement of the Governor. हरियाणा के राज्यपाल श्री सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य ने प्रदेशवासियों से अपील की है कि वे कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी द्वारा की गई अपील की दृढ़ता से अनुपालना करें। उन्होने कहा कि कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए बचाव ही हथियार है और जो भी सलाह प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दी गई है उन सभी पहलुओं को सामान्य दिनचर्या में लागु करे।श्री आर्य ने कहा कि सभी लोग प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा की गई अपील के अनुसार 22 मार्च रविवार को स्वयं पर कफ्र्यू लागू करें। सभी प्रदेशवासी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 से रात 9 बजे तक अपने घरों में रहकर दृढ़ संकल्प और संयम का परिचय देें, जिससे जनता कफ्र्यू पूरी तरह कामयाब होगा। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक अमले को भी जनता का सहयोग करना होगा। उन्होेनंे कहा कि सभी प्रदेशवासियों को आने वाले कुछ दिनों में पूरा संयम बरतना होगा। जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी ने ‘‘हम स्वस्थ तो जग स्वस्थ‘‘ का नारा दिया है। इस नारे को साकार करने के लिए बचाव ही सबसे बड़ा उपाय है।उन्होनेे जनता का मनोबल बनाए रखने और कोरोना से एतिहातन बचाव के लिए देशवासियों से की गई प्रधानमंत्री की अपील की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि सभी लोग इस समय प्रधानमंत्री का डट कर साथ दें। सभी प्रदेशवासी सोशल डिस्टेंसिग बनाएं, इससे कम्यूनिटी वायरल का खतरा कम होगा। उन्होनें आमजन से यह भी अपील की है कि वे जरूरत से ज्यादा खाने-पीने की वस्तुओं की खरीददारी न करें।

1:47 PM School Education Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued circular directing school teachers to stay at home till further orders.As per the circular, only headmasters/ ZEOs / Principles / CEOs / HODs and concerned engineers involved in works / Centrally Sponsored Schemes implementation or educational administrative matter are allowed to enter the school premises.

1:30 PM The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesn't only mean the inconvenience of working from home, or not being able to meet friends and family, experts have also raised concerns that social isolation can have a profound effect on people’s physical, as well as mental health, if not done properly.The World Health Organization recommends the following measures to cope with stress and anxiety during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:It's normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. WHO recommends calling and talking to friends and family to cope up.Don't use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. Talk to a health worker or counselor if you feel overwhelmed.Even when you are home, maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure that you get a proper diet, sleep, and exercise. Also, try to stay in touch with loved ones over email and phone.Having a plan on how to seek help for physical and mental health needs, if required, will help you stay calm.Find a credible source to gather the information that will help you determine your risk so you can take reasonable precautions.But limit the time you spend on watching, listening or reading media coverage that you perceive as upsetting.Draw on skills you have used in the past or develop new skills to manage your emotions during the challenging time of this outbreak.

1:29 PM As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, the Kamakhya Devi temple, a Tantrik Shaktipeeth in Guwahati has been closed till further orders.

1:11 PM Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted test licenses to 18 companies, including International and Indian companies, to conduct diagnostic tests for COVID-19, ANI reported on Friday.

0:54 PM Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said Friday that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from Friday evening in light of COVID-19 developments.

0:43 PM The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has made arrangments for the spray of disinfectants at various airports in India to neutralize COVID 19. See, the person spraying disinfectants to clean the offices. Measures being taken to contain the spread of Corona virus at Jaipur Airport. @AAI_Officialpic.twitter.com/CBafctALYT — aaijprairport (@aaijprairport) March 20, 2020

0:25 PM It's high time for every Indian to contribute his bit in preventing the local transmission of the Coronavirus. According to the data with the government out of the 198 COVID 19 patients in India, 40 per cent were locally infected while remaining got it through imported sources. The data also reveal that 167 Coronavirus patients in India are Indian nationals while the remaining 31 are foreign citizens.

0:22 PM The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday that a 24x7 toll-free national helpline number '1075' has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.#IndiaFightsCoronaA 24x7 toll free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on #COVID19#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/6LVtH7ILiY — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

0:14 PM As per the travel advisory issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, all train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been canceled from midnight on Friday till further orders.All train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight of 19-20/03/2020 till further order. pic.twitter.com/MedzXKnWTi — Firozpur Division (@drmfzr) March 19, 2020

11:17 AM Delhi govt issues advisory for private sector employers to allow employees to work from home till March 31, an official told PTI on Friday.

11:07 AM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Friday urged fans and followers to stay at home for their own safety. The couple stressed to adhere to the norms put in place by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic."We are all going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus," the couple said in a video message on Twitter.Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020Retweeting the video posted by Anushka, Virat wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

11:06 AM Dabbing is a craze made popular by celebrities in different parts of the world. But did you know dabbing can also prevent the spread of coronavirus?While dabbing people point one arm upwards towards the sky while also bowing their head into their other arm. The move looks similar to someone sneezing into the inside of their elbow and that's exactly what you should do, says the World Health Organization (WHO).WHO recommends covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow while coughing and sneezing to prevent coronavirus from spreading.#DoTheDab! Always cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow. We’re all in this together. #StopTheSpread#COVID19pic.twitter.com/zUVdGwTvD2 — United Nations in the Pacific (@UN_Pasifika) March 20, 2020

10:42 AM As per the COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the Indian government, all international flight operations will be temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from 22nd March, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.For more details on the advisory, please visit : https://t.co/rpbZMj0PWa#covidindia#CoronaVirusUpdatepic.twitter.com/VK2ZcMcSZv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 20, 2020

10:35 AM Social distancing is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of illness during an outbreak as it increases physical space between people. It is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person through:direct close contact with a person while they are infectious or in the 24 hours before their symptoms appearedclose contact with a person with a confirmed infection who coughs or sneezes, ortouching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a coughor sneeze from a person with confirmed infection and then touching your mouth or face.Infographics Credit: Twitter (@JoshBreslowWKRN)#IndiaFightsCoronaThe onus is on us! Let's protect ourselves and others from #COVID19. Practise social distancing and follow these do's and don'ts. Share this information and help us to help you! #CoronaOutbreak#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/37mpMaE980 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

10:22 AM Symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have said symptoms and have traveled to affected countries or you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, immediately call the State Helpline Number or India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare 24x7 helpline 1075/011-23978046. The affected countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, UAE etc.#IndiaFightsCoronaWhen should you get tested for #COVID19?Know more about this here:#SwasthBharat#HealthforAll#CoronaOutbreakpic.twitter.com/axiBQQoMkH — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 19, 2020If you qualify for testing, according to the protocols set for COVID-19, you will be tested at a government-approved lab. Readers are encouraged to cooperate with health authorities.People who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Emergency warning signs, according to the US agency CDC, include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face. Seek medical attention immediately if you develop emergency warning signs.

10:08 AM The number of COVID 19 cases in India has now increased to 198Hospitalized 172 ICU Patients: 2 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 20 The number of cases till 13 March was below 100 but growth is very high thereafter. Maharashtra has the maximum of 49 confirmed cases. Kerala which had reported first cases in India is now the second most infected state with 28 cases.

10:01 AM The number of confirmed cases in India reached 198, out of which 172 are in hospitals. https://www.covidout.in/

10:01 AM In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India on Friday announced that it has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with the physical presence of directors till 30th May, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.The government has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with physical presence of directors in view of #COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/VESw56zTSy — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 20, 2020

09:34 AM According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 195 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as on 20.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.They include:Active COVID 2019 cases: 171Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 19Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

08:37 AM Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced Rs 20,000 crore special package to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic in the state.Kerala Govt's Special Package | #COVID1920,000 Cr financial package to fight the pandemic. ✅ Loans worth 2000 Cr through Kudumbashree ✅ 2000 Cr for employment guarantee programme ✅ 2 months welfare pensions in advance✅ 500 Cr health package — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) March 19, 2020It includes Rs 500 crore health package, Rs 2,000 crore for the employment guarantee program, two months welfare pensions in advance, and Rs 2000 crore in loans through Kudumbashree Mission, among others.Other relief measures include:

07:56 AM In view of the COVID19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh has barred all visitors and tourists from entering the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share a picture of the official prohibition order."As precautionary measures, Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands canceled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first," he tweeted late Thursday.As precautionary measures Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first. #IndiaFightsCorona#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/WB801u7Lv4 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 19, 2020

07:32 AM The Government of India has launched 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' on WhatsApp where people can get relevant information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by texting Namaste to 9013151515.MyGov Corona Helpdesk launched on WhatsApp! Get relevant information by texting Namaste to 9013151515.Please share widely.#IndiaFightsCorona#HealthForAll#SwasthBharat#sankalpandsayyampic.twitter.com/tyRwii8Pyu — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 19, 2020

07:05 AM Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of the nation, advises citizens to take social distancing seriously and stay at their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a video message posted on social media, Kartik stressed that, at present, nothing is more important than to slow the spread of the deadly virus. He urged people to stop showing irresponsible behavior and follow the guidelines of the government as the coronavirus crisis is worsening day by day.Garmiyon Ki Chuttiyan Nahi Hai, Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo. Sab pe ek sath aae hai musibat, sab ek sath milenge to nikal jaaenge na is se," he said.Watch Kartik Aryan's video message here.#CoronaStopKaroNaMy Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

06:58 AM Face masks and hand sanitizers are either not available in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices, in view of increased demand due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Acknowledging the reports, the Indian government has banned the export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks and coveralls with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The government has also declared face masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities for the next 100 days to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.But if you are still finding it hard to get your hands on sanitizers or face masks, watch the video to know how to make them easily at your home. You just need some rubbing alcohol (also known as doctor spirit locally in India) or an After Shave lotion and some uncontaminated water to make your own sanitizer.Stepping up efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, India banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors and called for a 'janata curfew' on Sunday. India has reported 173 coronavirus cases, including 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

00:51 AM Our new quarantine facility is ready in Raipur. Together, we the people of Chhattisgarh will defeat this #Covid19 menace. #ChhattisgarhFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/XD8rjSqQC7 — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 19, 2020

00:48 AM Congress Press Release on March 20, 2020 released immediately after PM Modi's message to the nation at 8 pm. श्री अजय माकन ने पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज प्रधानमंत्री जी ने राष्ट्रके नाम संदेश दिया और कोरोना वायरस जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषय के ऊपर, ऐसी महामारीजिसे ना केवल भारत बल्कि पूरा विश्व सामने देख रहा है, ऐसी भयावह स्थिति के बारेमें उन्होंने राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया।आज सबसे पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ से हम लोग ये कहना चाहते हैं कि कांग्रेस पार्टीऔर उसके कार्यकर्ता सरकार के किसी भी प्रयास- कोशिश जो कि इस महामारी से लडनेके लिए होगी, उसके साथ में पूरी तरीके से खड़े हैं। जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कहा कि येमानव जाति का युद्ध है एक तरीके से कोरोना वायरस के साथ कोविड -19 के खिलाफ,तो इस युद्ध के अंदर कांग्रेस पार्टी विपक्ष के तौर पर सरकार के साथ में कंधे से कंधामिलाकर, इस युद्ध के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए पूरे तरीके से समर्पित है।कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता, प्रचार और प्रसार के अंदर पूरा योगदान करेंगे कि कैसे बचावकिया जा सकता है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता जरुरत पड़ने के ऊपर किसी भी प्रकार कीएमरजेंसी सर्विसिस जहाँ पर भी, कहीं भी जरुरत होगी, कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताएमरजेंसी के अंदर भी सरकारी साधनों के साथ में और वैसे भी नॉन गवर्मेंटलऑर्गनाईजेशन के साथ में मिलकर खड़े होंगे। हम खुद भी जरुरत पड़ेगी तो जहाँ-जहाँपर ऑर्गनाइज करने की कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता इस प्रकार के कार्यों के अंदर आगे बढ़-चढ़ करके सम्मलित होंगे।मैं आप लोगों को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि 12 फरवरी को राहुल गांधी जी ने सचेतकिया था सरकार को कि सरकार कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ बचाव के लिए अभी से ही तैयारी कर ले।Especially at a time when cases are being reported from remote areas as well, we urge the Government to increase our testing facilities and capacity. We also urge that all staff assisting with tests and checks should be provided adequate personal protection equipment: @ajaymakenpic.twitter.com/1Ot7iO09yL — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 20206 मार्च को कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने कांग्रेस के सभीचीफ मिनिस्टर्स को ये लैटर (पत्र दिखाते हुए), आप सभी लोगों को हम दे भी देंगे औरइसमें लिखा था और उसके अंदर उन्होंने कहा था हम सब लोगों को स्टेट गवर्मेंट को भीइसकी तैयारी कर लेनी चाहिए। तो कांग्रेस पार्टी के हमारे नेता शुरु से ही हम लोग अपनेमुख्यमंत्रियों के माध्यम से जहाँ-जहाँ हमारी सरकारें हैं, हम पूरी तरीके से सजग रहे।आज इस मौके के ऊपर केन्द्र सरकार को हम कुछ सुझाव भी देना चाहते हैं और येसुझाव कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने विशाल एक्सपीरियंस, कई दशकों के पुराने एक्सपीरियंस हमारेअनुभव के आधार पर हम लोग कुछ बातें सरकार को भी हम सुझाव के तौर पर देनाचाहते हैं, क्रिटिसिज्म के तौर पर नहीं। पूरी दुनिया के अंदर, सभी देशों के अंदर जहाँकोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप फैल रहा है, वहाँ पर जनसंख्या और टेस्ट का रेशो भारत सेकहीं ज्यादा है। जिन देशों के अंदर मृत्यु का ये आंकड़ा 100 से ज्यादा पार कर गया है,वहाँ पर टेस्टिंग फैसिलिटि और टेस्ट करने की दर जनसंख्य़ा के रेशो से कहीं ज्यादाबेहतर है, जो भारत में है। हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं और सुझाव भी देना चाहतेहैं कि टेस्टिंग की फैसिलिटी और टेस्ट के हमारे पूरी तैयारी और होनी चाहिए। खासतौरके ऊपर आजकल के अंदर दूर दराज के इलाकों के अंदर, गांवों के अंदर भी कोरोनावायरस की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्स्इ आ रही है। तो हमारे देश के अंदर अलग-अलग जगहों केऊपर हम सरकार से उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार हमारे सुझावों पर ध्यान दे और टेस्टिंगफैसिलिटी और कपैसिटी दोनों को और बढ़ाकर करना चाहिए। साथ ही साथ में हमारे जोहैल्थ वर्कर हैं, जो हमारे एय़रपोर्ट में, एयरपोर्ट पर लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं यापुलिस के लोग, जो लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं, वहाँ पर कोई भी कमी पर्सनलप्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट्स की नहीं होनी चाहिए, PPE जैसे मास्क हो गए, सैनिटाइजर होगए, इन सब चीजों की कोई कमी नहीं होनी चाहिए, सरकार से हम यह अनुरोध करते हैंकि सरकार इस चीज का भी ध्यान रखें।जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी का मानना है कि यह महामारी विकराल रुप ले सकती है, खुदप्रधानमंत्री जी का ये मानना है कि ये महामारी बहुत तेजी से फैल सकती है तो हमलोगों को एकदम से आश्वस्त नहीं रहना चाहिए, इसलिए हम सरकार ये कहना चाहते हैंकि नए कोंटेनमेंट जोन हो, जहाँ पर लोगों को आइसोलेट करके, क्वारिंटिन करके रखा जासके बेहतर तरीके से उसकी तादाद बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, नई ट्रिटमेंट फैसिलिटी और खासतौर पर आईसीयू के बैड़ बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, क्योंकि अभी जो सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी और प्राईवेट अस्पतालों में भी आईसीयू की तादाद बढ़ाने की तरफ भी जानकारी हमारेपास नहीं है। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि आईसीयू की और खासतौर से रेस्पेरेटिडडिवाइसेज जो इसमें जरुरत है क्योंकि सांस लेने की बिमारी है, उसकी भी और तादाद केअंदर बढ़ाने की जरुरत है औऱ हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इसके अंदरऔर बेहतर तरीके से कार्यवाही करेगी।इसमें और महत्वपूर्ण ये है कि इसमें डेटा को छुपाया ना जाए, सर्प्रेस ना किया जाए। जहाँपर भी कहीं पर सक्सेसफुली इसमें थोड़ी बहुत भी सक्सेस मिला है, तो वहाँ पर मिला है,जहाँ पर डेटा के अंदर पारदर्शिता रही है, कितने लोग इसमें प्रभावित हुए हैं, उसमेंपारदर्शिता रही है, ताकि लोग इसमें अपना बचाव कर सकें। तो हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार पूरी ट्रांसपेरेसी रखेगी औऱ लोगों को पूरी जानकारी इसमें रहेगी।एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण बात है कि सरकार की तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री जी ने रविवार कोसिटिजन कर्फ्यू की बात की है, जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार के किसी भीप्रयास का, किसी भी तरीके से कांग्रेस पार्टी और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता इसका सहयोग करेंगे,लेकिन सरकार से हमारा अनुरोध है कि आगे आने वाले समय के अंदर जैसे और देशों केअंदर पूरी तरह से लॉकडाउन की नौबत आती है या अभी जैसे हमारे देश के अंदरकम्युनिटी ट्रांसमिशन नहीं शुरु हुआ है, अभी हमारे देश में जो अभी सुनने में आ रहा हैजो अभी है कि बाहर से लोग आए हैं, वही अपने साथ लेकर आए हैं तो कम्यूनिटीट्रांसमिशन जिस वक्त शुरु होने की स्थिति में या जिस वक्त सरकार कम्पलीट लॉकडाउन पर अगर जाएगी तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से ही करनी चाहिए। उसकेलिए सरकार को अभी से ही तैयारी करनी चाहिए कि कैसे इसेंशियस सर्विसेज, जरूरीचीजें, जैसे पानी की, बिजली की, टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन, जिसमे इंटरनेट भी है, फ्यूल-तेल जोहम लोगों का है, या मेडिसिन्स या खाने-पीने की चीजें और पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट जो इनइसेंशियल सर्विसेज को मैंटेन करते हैं, इन सब लोगों के लिए कैसे इसको सुनिश्चितकिया जाए कि सारी चीजें मिलें।हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगे कि कम्पलीट लॉक डाउन की तैयारी, अगर कभी भगवान नकरे, कभी ऐसी स्थिति ऐसे समय पर आ जाए, तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से हीकरनी चाहिए और ये हम सरकार से अनुरोध करते हैं साथ ही साथ में ऐसी स्थिति जबकि कम्यूनिटी ट्रांसमिशन शुरु हो जाए, लॉक आउट करे, तो सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित इसके अंदर लोग वो होते हैं, जो कि स्लम्स में, झुग्गियों मे रहते हैं या उन कलस्टर्स मे रहतेहैं, जहाँ पर बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक में लोगों को रहना पड़ता है। तो प्रधानमंत्री जी नेसोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात की, लेकिन जहाँ पर जिन क्लस्टर्स के अंदर, जिन झुग्गियों केअंदर, जिन जगहों पर लोग ऑलरेडी बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, वहाँ के लोगों परविशेष ध्यान जरुर देना चाहिए। खासतौर पर ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर जहाँ पर कि मानलीजिए लंबे समय तक अगर एक तरीके से क्लोज करना पड़ जाए, पूरी की पूरी, सबचीजें बंद हो जाएं, ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर ये लोग सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं, जो लोगगरीब हैं, जिन लोगों के पास अपने दो दिन का भी खाना, अपने घर के अंदर राशन नरख पाएं, ऐसे लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत होती है, तो हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगेकि सरकार इन सब लोगों के लिए अभी से ही एडवांस प्लानिंग करे, ये हमारी सरकार सेइल्तिजा है, और हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इस पर जरुर ध्यान देगी।इसके साथ में जो हमारे बाहर, फंसे हुए स्टूडेंट्स है, जो यहाँ पर आना चाहते हैं, जहाँ परमहामारी ज्यादा फैली हुई है, सरकार बहुत जगहों से लेकर आई हैं, हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार उनकी तरफ भी ध्यान देकर के वहाँ से भी लोगों को वापस लेकर के आएँ।अंत में फिर से कांग्रेस पार्टी धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, जो हमारे हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं, जोडॉक्टर्स हैं, जो कि बहुत बड़ा काम अपने आप को रिस्क में ऱखकर के कर रहे हैं, साथ हीसाथ में एयरपोर्स्ज पर अपनी खुद की जान को जोखिम में डालकर के हमारे चैक करनेवाले स्टाफ, जो इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया के अंदर लोगों के बचाव करने में लगे हुए हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी तहेदिल से उनका धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, और हम रिकॉग्नाइज करते हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी कि उन लोगों ने अपनी जान को आज जोखिम में डालकर पूरे देश केनागरिकों के जानमाल की वो रक्षा कर रहे हैं।तो मैं फिर से अंत में इस बात को दोहराते हुए कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार की तमामकोशिशें, जो भी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ, इस महामारी के खिलाफ, मानव जाति केयुद्ध के तौर के ऊपर हम इसको मानते हैं कि ये है और सरकार के साथ में पूरी उनकेहर कदम के साथ में कांग्रेस पार्टी खड़ी है, आप सब लोगों का धन्यवाद करती है।एक प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ये कहा है कि 22 मार्च, 2020 रविवार को सब लोगशाम पांच बजे डॉक्टर-नर्सेस आदि जो लोग कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जनता की सेवाकर रहे हैं, उन सभी का तालियाँ बजाकर धन्यवाद करें, क्या कांग्रेस पार्टी इसका समर्थन करती है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम सरकार के किसी भी कदम का, जो कोरोना वायरसके इस युद्ध के खिलाफ जो सरकार कोई भी कदम उठा रही है, हम उसका समर्थन करतेहैं और साथ ही साथ में जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी भी जितने भी हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं,हम उन सबका धन्यवाद करते हैं, जितने भी लोग इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया में लगे हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उनका धन्यवाद करती है। लिहाजा सरकार की तरफ से अगर कोई भीऐसी इनीशियेटिव उनका धन्यवाद करने के लिए कोई कार्यक्रम या कोई ऐसा इनिशियेटिवहोता है तो कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उसमें हिस्सा लेगी।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि लखीमपुरी खीरी और अन्य ग्रामीण दूर दराज के इलाकों सेकोरोना वायरस के पॉजीटिव केसेस आने शुरु हो गए हैं, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहाकि जैसा मैंने कहा कि सरकार को टैस्टिंग फैसिलिटीज और टैस्टिंग की तैयारी numberof tests or testing facility दोनों को बढ़ाना चाहिए क्योंकि दूर-दराज के इलाको से अबरिपोर्स्t आनी शुरु हो गई हैं। अगर कम्यूनिटी में भी कोरोना वायरस फैलना शुरु होजाएगा तो ऐसे समय में उसकी तैयारी अभी से ही सरकार को करनी चाहिए और सरकारको इस पर गंभीर रहना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न के उत्तर में श्री माकन ने कहा कि जो हमने सुझाव देने थे, वो हमने देदिए हैं तो और अब इस पर एडीशनल तो बहुत सारी चीजें और हैं, समय आने के ऊपरकांग्रेस पार्टी इस चीज को उठाएगी। हम एक सशक्त और सजग विपक्ष की भूमिकाहमेशा निभाते आए हैं और आगे भी निभाएंगे, लेकिन आज हम सिर्फ अपनी बात कोइतना ही रखना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि ये बड़ां गंभीर समय है और ऐसे समय के ऊपर बड़ागंभीर मैच्योर रेस्पौंस भी होना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने अभिभाषण में जनता कर्यूना की बातकही है, लेकिन संसद अभी भी चल रही है, दूसरी तरफ लॉक डाउन शुरु करने की मांगभी की जा रही है, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम लोग सरकार के विवेक पर इसबात को छोड़ते हैं कि कब किस तरीके से लॉक डाउन कितने लंबे पीरियड के लिए औरकहां-कहां किया जाए, ये सरकार के विवेक पर है लेकिन साथ-साथ जैसे मैंने कहा कि हमलोगों की जो मांग है, जो हम लोग चाहते हैं, सलाह है, वो ये है कि जब ये सरकार करेतो कम से कम इस चीज को सुनिश्चित करे कि इसेंशियल सर्विसेज जो हैं, वो प्रभावितनहीं होनी चाहिए। बिजली-पानी, पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट, मैडिसिन्स, इसेंशियल कमोडिटीज, खाने- पीने की चीजें, ये प्रभावित नहीं होनी चाहिए और साथ-साथ जो हमारे गरीब लोग हैं, जोलोग बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, जिनके लिए ये संभव नहीं हैं कि वो सोशलडिस्टेंसिंग कर पाएं, वो फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग भी आपस में नहीं कर सकते हैं तो उनलोगों के लिए भी सरकार को अभी से ही प्लानिंग करनी चाहिए तो जितने भी दिन कालॉक डाउन सरकार करे, जहाँ-जहाँ सरकार करे, तो इन सब चीजों को सरकार पहलेसुनिश्चित करे ले और सरकार ये अपने विवेक के अनुसार सरकार को निर्णय लेना हैऔर सरकार को तैयारी करनी है।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि क्या आपको लगता है कि सरकार कोरोना वायरस के मुद्दे परगंभीर है, क्योंकि कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी ने कहा था किसरकार इस पर गंभीर नहीं है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि श्री राहुल गांधी जी ने 12 फरवरी,2020 को सबसे पहले कहा, 5 हफ्ते सरकार को लगे आज यहाँ पर प्रधानमंत्री जी, पांचहफ्ते के बाद में आज उनका राष्र्ल के नाम संदेश आया। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं इसमेंजैसे मैंने शुरुआत में कहा कि इसके अंदर हम लोग आज कोई क्रिटिसिज्म या इस तरीकेसे पॉलीटिकल बात नहीं कहेंगे, लेकिन हम उम्मीद करते हैं देर आए, दुरुस्त आए औरसरकार पूरी तरीके से क्योंकि जो नेक्ट्ह फेज है, ये बड़ा क्रिटिकल है, जिसके अंदरभगवान न करे यदि कम्यूनिटी स्रेजोड होता है, जिस वक्त और लॉक डाउन करने कीजरुरत पड़ेगी और दूर-दराज के गांव के इलाकों से जब ये खबरें आ रही हैं तो ये फेजबहुत क्रिटीकल है और ये हम उम्मीद करेंगे कि सरकार इस फेज में जो आगे आने वालाफेज है, इसके अंदर और ज्यादा सचेत रहे और सजग रहे, पहले से ज्यादा रहे। हमने सेटऑफ सजेशन भी दिए हैं कि कैसे इस सरकार को गौर करना चाहिए, तो मैं समझता हूँकि हम क्रिटिसिज्म के फॉर्म में नहीं, बल्कि आज हम सजेशन के फॉर्म में सरकार कोअपनी बातें कहना चाहते हैं।

00:33 AM PM announces Janata Curfew साथियों,22 मार्च को हमारा ये प्रयास, हमारे आत्म-संयम,देशहित में कर्तव्य पालन के संकल्प का एक प्रतीक होगा। 22 मार्च को जनता-कर्फ्यू की सफलता, इसके अनुभव, हमें आने वाली चुनौतियों के लिए भी तैयार करेंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020PM asks the administration to disseminate the message to the people through siren पूरे देश के स्थानीय प्रशासन से भी मेरा आग्रह है कि22 मार्च को5 बजे,सायरन की आवाज से इसकी सूचना लोगों तक पहुंचाएं। सेवा परमो धर्म के हमारे संस्कारों को मानने वाले ऐसे देशवासियों के लिए हमें पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ अपने भाव व्यक्त करने होंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

Every small effort on our part will leave big impact: PM Modi on COVID-19 crisis

Every small effort on our part will leave big impact: PM Modi on COVID-19 crisis

"It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He also urged people to follow the instructions and guidelines of doctors and authorities.

Avoid train travel to keep yourself safe: Indian Railways

Avoid train travel to keep yourself safe: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways on Saturday advised the public to avoid traveling by trains as it has identified some cases of COVID-19 infected passengers onboard.

"Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

You may be receiving several messages on COVID 19 through social media. Some of them may be by your friends and relatives who are really concerned with your well being but some may be from rumour-mongers. However, you need to be very careful before implementing the advice on social media and recommending the same to others. This is because some of the messages may have adverse effects.

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present you some of the important researches related to COVID 19.  

Also Read: Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

 

Indian student creates 'hands-free' sanitizer dispensing robot in Dubai

Indian student creates 'hands-free' sanitizer dispensing robot in Dubai

Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitizers without the need of touching the bottle as it detects a hand from a range of 30 cm.

Advisory for the Indian citizens living in the UK

Advisory for the Indian citizens living in the UK

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, few organizations and individuals have come forward to help stranded Indian citizens in the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India in the UK tweeted on Saturday.

Update: The first hotel is not available.

Indian Railways relaxes refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets

Indian Railways relaxes refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways announced today that it has relaxed Refund Rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter generated tickets. The relaxation is effective from March 21 to April 15, 2020.

Avoid non essential travel unless absolutely necessary: Railway Ministry

Avoid non essential travel unless absolutely necessary: Railway Ministry

Urging the public to avoid non-essential travel unless absolutely necessary, the Railway Ministry said today that two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be traveling on the Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi.

The passengers were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitized, the Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, four passengers who traveled on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach and eight others who traveled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the Railway Ministry said.

COVID-19: Minute precautions can make monumental impacts

COVID-19: Minute precautions can make monumental impacts

"Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives," PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday. He also urged social media users to share videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling the deadly virus.

Watch the awareness video shared by PM Modi.

Number of COVID-19 cases in India now at 271: ICMR

Number of COVID-19 cases in India now at 271: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its latest update said that the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has reached 271 in India.

"A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 21st March 2020 10 AM IST. A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the ICMR update.

False and baseless: WHO on viral audio clip claiming complete lockdown in India

False and baseless: WHO on viral audio clip claiming complete lockdown in India

Appealing people to refrain from spreading rumors, the World Health Organization on Saturday said that the viral audio conversation mentioning WHO sending report to Indian govt regarding 'complete lockdown' is "false and baseless."

The audio conversation between two individuals is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

