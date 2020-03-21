Left Menu
Egypt shuts Al-Azhar mosque and churches over coronavirus fears

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:50 IST
Egypt shuts Al-Azhar mosque and churches over coronavirus fears
Egypt's Al-Azhar mosque, one of its oldest and largest mosques, and churches were ordered to shut their doors over coronavirus fears

Al-Azhar, Egypt's top Sunni Muslim authority, will shut its historic mosque in old Cairo starting from Saturday "for the safety of worshipers, and until the end of the Corona epidemic," it said in a statement. The mosque will not stop its prayers calls through microphones. No decision has been made regarding the country's hundreds of thousands of other mosques. Many on social media criticized the government for not canceling the weekly Friday prayers.

Egypt so far registered 285 confirmed coronavirus cases including eight deaths. The country's Coptic Orthodox Church on Saturday ordered all its churches to shut their doors and suspend masses for two weeks over coronavirus fears, it said in a statement.

The church also banned visits to monasteries and closed condolences halls attached to churches, it added. Each parish will name only one church for funeral prayers and the sermons will be restricted to the family of the deceased. Christians represent around 10% of the 100 million Egyptian population, according to unofficial estimates. The vast majority of the country's Christians are orthodox.

The Coptic Catholic Church followed the same approach and ordered its followers on Saturday to pray at home until further notice. Its churches will open their doors for funeral prayers only, which will be restricted to family members.

