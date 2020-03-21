Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sonepat, Panipat and Panchkula

The situation is getting scary on each passing day as the deadly coronavirus is now spreading in inner districts of Haryana. According to the health bulletin on Coronavirus (COVID 19) released by the Haryana Government on Saturday evening, four new confirmed cases were reported in Haryana. With these four new cases, Sonepat, Panipat, Panchkula, and Faridabad have come in the grip of COVID 19.

According to the health bulletin, 232 samples were sent for testing out of which 8 were tested positive while reports of 133 samples are still awaited. "Presently, 6641 persons are under surveillance," said the bulletin issued by the nodal officer for Coronavirus in Haryana.

The 23-year old student is the first confirmed Coronavirus patient in Sonepat. She was tested positive at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat. According to the doctors she was ill from March 10. Her sample was collected on March 19. According to officials, she had returned from the UK a few days back but was not isolated. She lives in a joint family and walked around freely till she fell ill, said a family friend. Her family lives in sector 14 of Sonepat that one of the posh sectors in the city. She is presently admitted in the isolation ward of the BPS Government medical college.

This case also reveals the lackadaisical approach of the administration. She was allowed to roam freely despite the circulars and notifications of the health ministry and other organizations in the country.

