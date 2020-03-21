Coronavirus death toll in England up 53 to 220
A further 53 people have died in England after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 220, the National Health Service said on Saturday.
The patients who died were aged between 41 and 94 and all had underlying health conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- National Health Service