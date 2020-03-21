Bengal: 2-year-old admitted to Burdwan hospital with fever,

A two-year-old child was admitted to the isolation ward of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital with fever, and cough and cold on Saturday, officials said. The child was admitted to the isolation ward as a precautionary measure, though no symptoms of coronavirus were found, they said.

The child, a resident of Goghat in the Hooghly district, recently returned from Mumbai with family, hospital officials said. When brought to the hospital, it was advised that the child be kept in Level-1 isolation as a precautionary measure, the hospital's deputy superintendent Kunal Kanti Dey said.

The child's condition was discussed in a meeting at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), he said, adding that doctors are currently observing the two-year-old's health..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.