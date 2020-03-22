Soccer-Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

"The player, involuntary home isolation since March 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic."

