British sex, not bohemian, please, when coronavirus is about

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:17 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:17 IST
Sex while social-distancing is not necessarily unsafe, a British health expert said on Saturday, as long as it is not too "bohemian", involves just two of you, and neither partner is pregnant, over 70 or unwell.

Asked about lovemaking in the time of coronavirus, when people are being asked to avoid socialising, Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, said that in most households it should be fine. "If you're free of symptoms but are social-distancing, there are no reasons why you cannot continue to have sex with your partner when you live together," he said.

"(But) if your sex life is rather more bohemian and you cannot get to have sex without mixing with some or many other people, this mixing is advised against - so stay at home." He said avoiding sex involving several people was especially important for at-risk groups such as the over-70s, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.

