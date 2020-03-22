Turkey's coronavirus death toll up by 12 to 21, confirmed cases up 277 to 947

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 12 on Saturday to 21 while the number of confirmed cases rose 277 to 947, the health minister said.

A total of 2,953 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

