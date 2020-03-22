Kuwait imposes curfew nationwide to fight coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a curfew nationwide starting on Sunday at 5 p.m. till 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA said on Saturday, citing the cabinet.

The cabinet also decided to extend a suspension of government and private agencies for two weeks.

Kuwait has recorded 176 cases of coronavirus.

