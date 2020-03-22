Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 03:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 03:53 IST
Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars ($850 million) to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxes on small- and medium-sized businesses, delay repayment of low-income employee loans and provide financial assistance to poor families.

Tunisia has confirmed 60 cases of the disease, which is expected to hit its tourism sector, which accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product. Tunisia's president on Friday ordered a general lockdown, limiting citizens' free movement in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"All of Tunisia is united in this dangerous war. The war has a cost and the exceptional decisions that we announced have a cost, but we have no choice", Fakhfakh said in speech. The government will provide 450 million dinars in financial aid to poor families and Tunisians who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

It allocated 1.2 billion in loans and aid to help companies affected by the crisis. Tunisia now expects an economic recession, prompting the central bank on Tuesday to cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points.

Fakhfakh has said the government reduced its growth forecast this year to 1% from 2.7%. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of th...

Debi Mazar reveals her coronavirus diagnosis

Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, seve...

Coronavirus: TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament

The TMC on Sunday announced that it has given instructions to all its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek OBrien has written to presiding officers of ...

Deserted roads in Srinagar as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Streets in Srinagar remained empty on Sunday as citizens observed Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020