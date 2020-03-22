Left Menu
Singapore to ban on all short-term visitors in new virus measures

  Reuters
  Singapore
  Updated: 22-03-2020 09:04 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:04 IST
Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve healthcare resources for its citizens. The ban takes effect 2359, Monday, local time.

The country will also only allow the return and entry of work pass holders, including their dependents, for those who provide essential services such as healthcare and transport. The city-state, with a small and open economy, reported its first fatalities from the virus on Saturday and has confirmed 432 cases of the infection.

Almost 80% of its new cases over the past three days were imported.

