Japan confirms 14 coronavirus cases at medical centre - Kyodo

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:28 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:28 IST
Japan's Oita prefecture confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical centre on Sunday, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo newswire said. Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Center, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.

The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical centre, including nurses and doctors. The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, the newswire said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.

Japan has recorded 1,055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday as the nation battles to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics. The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka confirmed that a man in his 70s with coronavirus has died, the second death in the western prefecture.

