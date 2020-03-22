Coronavirus: Death toll in country climbs to five

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rose to five on Sunday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of a second COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra. A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab have reported one death each so far. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Ministry said.

With the five deaths so far, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 295, the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated. The figure of 324 includes 41 foreign nationals.

