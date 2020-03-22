Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:05 IST
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday to help it to battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Putin spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, the Kremlin said, adding that the Russian leader had offered his support and help in the form of mobile disinfection vehicles and specialists to aid the worst-hit Italian regions. Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that military transport planes would deliver eight mobile brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles, and other medical equipment to Italy from Sunday. Russia will also send about 100 military specialists in virology and epidemics, the Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying.

Russia itself has reported 306 cases of the virus, most of them in Moscow, and one coronavirus-related death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere. On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, mig...

5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

Five persons from Palghar district, who recently returned to India from different countries, but somehow failed to get the home quarantine stamp at the airports, were traced and ordered to remain at home for the next two weeks, officials sa...

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020