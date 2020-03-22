Left Menu
Seven more test positive in Punjab, total coronavirus cases now 21 in state: Official

Seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to 21 in the state, official said. All fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Nawanshahr district on Sunday and they were either family members of a 70-year-old man, who was earlier tested positive, or the ones who came in contact with the septuagenarian, the official said.

“Seven more persons have tested positive for coronavirus,” Nawanshahr Civil Surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia told PTI over phone. Out of the seven, four were family members of the 70-year-old coronavirus positive man while two others had travelled with the septuagenarian while returning from Germany and one was a villager who came in his contact, said Bhatia.

The 70-year-old coronavirus patient, resident of a village in Nawanshahr district, had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7. He died at a hospital in due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. With seven more Nawanshahr residents testing positive, total number of confirmed cases in Nawanshahr district alone reached 14. Overall, the number of positive cases in Punjab has touched 21 mark.

On Saturday, six family members of the 70-year-old man had tested positive. At present, 88 people in Nawanshahr had been home-quarantined.

In Punjab, four positive cases had been reported from Mohali, two from Amritsar and one from Hoshiarpur. Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday announced to enforce lockdown in the state till March 31 to check the spread of infection.

