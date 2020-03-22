Left Menu
Development News Edition

German cruise ship passengers stranded in Cape Town start returning home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:19 IST
German cruise ship passengers stranded in Cape Town start returning home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Around 1,240 German passengers stranded in Cape Town after their cruise ship was quarantined for almost a week due to a coronavirus scare had either begun their journey home or would do so in the next day, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Sunday. The MV AidAmira's more than 1,700 passengers and crew had been unable to leave the ship since March 16, after a crew member on a separate cargo ship who shared a plane with six passengers on the liner showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Port authorities quarantined the Italian-flagged AidAmira while the six passengers were tested for coronavirus. All tested negative for the respiratory illness, which has killed thousands worldwide since first emerging in China. Authorities on Saturday bussed the first batch of 276 passengers directly to Cape Town international airport where they were flown out on special flights chartered by the German government, SAMSA spokesman Tebogo Ramatjie said.

On Sunday, approximately 658 passengers were due to leave, with the last seen leaving on Monday. South Africa imposed new regulations from March 18 that banned all cruise liners from the country's ports and prohibited crew and travelers from getting on or off ships.

Another cruise liner, Norwegian Spirit, with 1,759 passengers on board and already en-route to Cape Town before the new rules were implemented, will also need to conform to the new maritime regulations as South Africa looks to contain the spread of coronavirus, SAMSA said. By Saturday, there were 240 confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a state of disaster and was expected to address the nation again on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab put under lockdown till March 31

With number of coronavirus patients reaching 21 in the state, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered a lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services will be exempted fr...

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airports Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total...

Mayor Khan pleads with Londoners to stay home as parks start to close

London mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded with residents to stay at home on a sunny Sunday, saying the advice to avoid socialising was meant to save lives and police could get involved if people ignored the warnings. Britain has ordered gyms and bars...

Ireland readying "significant" coronavirus income aid

Ireland will introduce a significant financial package next week for those who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-related disruption and others at risk of becoming unemployed, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday. Ireland...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020