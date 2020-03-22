Confirmed Dutch coronavirus cases up 16% to 4,204, with 43 new deaths

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands rose by 573, or nearly 16%, to 4,204, Dutch health authorities said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll in the Netherlands rose by 43 to 179, with victims aged between 57 and 97.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.