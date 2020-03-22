Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confirmed Dutch coronavirus cases up 16% to 4,204, with 43 new deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:57 IST
Confirmed Dutch coronavirus cases up 16% to 4,204, with 43 new deaths

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands rose by 573, or nearly 16%, to 4,204, Dutch health authorities said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll in the Netherlands rose by 43 to 179, with victims aged between 57 and 97.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, will ground its entire passenger fleet this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because of the coronavirus and its impact on travel demand.The state-owned Dubai carrier had...

Punjab put under lockdown till March 31

With number of coronavirus patients reaching 21 in the state, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered a lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services will be exempted fr...

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airports Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total...

Mayor Khan pleads with Londoners to stay home as parks start to close

London mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded with residents to stay at home on a sunny Sunday, saying the advice to avoid socialising was meant to save lives and police could get involved if people ignored the warnings. Britain has ordered gyms and bars...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020