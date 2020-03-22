Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian president vetoes anti-virus emergency law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:09 IST
Bulgarian president vetoes anti-virus emergency law

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Sunday partially vetoed a state of emergency law intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus, saying some of the measures would create more problems than solutions. The law was passed on Friday by parliament, which last week declared a state of emergency until April 13, closing schools, bars and restaurants to ensure social distancing among Bulgaria's 7 million people. Parks and playgrounds have also been closed and non-essential inter-city travel banned.

The law also grants the army the right to help curb the movement people in large groups, and allows mobile operators' location data to be used to track those put under quarantine. Radev, a former former air force commander, said the restrictions would increase anxiety and a sense of crisis among people already worried about Bulgaria's lack of resources to deal with the virus, adding: "No battle is won through fear."

He said the law failed to do enough for the most vulnerable and worst affected people: "The lack of adequate measures will bring about a situation where hunger will prevail over fear and the consequences will be destructive." He said he shared the understanding that the Armed Forces should help society, "but now they are being entrusted with extraordinary powers without consulting the Supreme Commander-in-Chief".

And he said the law undermined free speech. Amendments to the Penal Code foresee up to three years' jail and a fine of up to 10,000 leva ($5,500) for disseminating untrue information about an epidemic.

Radev also said a cap on prices approved by parliament threatened to block business activity and prevent an expected fall in the price of fuel and electricity. Radev's role is largely limited to heading the armed forces, vetoing legislation, signing international treaties and appointing ambassadors.

A vote of at least 121 votes in the 240-seat parliament is needed to overturn the veto. ($1 = 1.8285 leva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, will ground its entire passenger fleet this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because of the coronavirus and its impact on travel demand.The state-owned Dubai carrier had...

Punjab put under lockdown till March 31

With number of coronavirus patients reaching 21 in the state, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered a lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services will be exempted fr...

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airports Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total...

Mayor Khan pleads with Londoners to stay home as parks start to close

London mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded with residents to stay at home on a sunny Sunday, saying the advice to avoid socialising was meant to save lives and police could get involved if people ignored the warnings. Britain has ordered gyms and bars...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020