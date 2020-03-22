Left Menu
3 test positive in Kolkata, total COVID-19 cases in Bengal rise to 7

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:54 IST
Three more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kolkata on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal to seven, health department officials said. The three are parents of a UK-returned youth, the second positive case of the deadly infection in the state, and a maid working at their residence in Ballygunge area.

All the three are currently at an isolation ward of the state-run Beliaghata ID hospital, officials said. Eight other members of the youth's family were admitted to the isolation ward of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital's second campus in Rajarhat, officials said.

The 22-year-old man, who is pursuing higher studies in the United Kingdom, had returned home on March 13. He was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital on Thursday with COVID-19 symptoms. PTI SCH NN HMB.

