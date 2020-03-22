Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta closes all non-essential shops, services, as coronavirus cases rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:58 IST
Malta closes all non-essential shops, services, as coronavirus cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malta is closing all non-essential shops and services to stop the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday, with the Mediterranean island following the lead of many other European Union states. "All shops except those selling essential items such as food, medical services and pet shops will close from 8.00 am on Monday," Fearne told reporters as the number of confirmed virus cases in the country rose to 90.

A total 17 cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday, the highest yet seen over a 24-hour period in Malta. The island has not reported any deaths from the virus, but one man is in intensive care. Fearne said all public gatherings, of whatever nature, were also being banned. That follows a ban on large public gatherings issued shortly after the first case was detected on March 7.

Malta has so far closed all schools, restaurants, bars and gyms and stopped court sittings. All overseas travel has been banned. Thousands of people are working from home but factories have not been closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to possible IOC postponement of 2020 Tokyo Games

A round-up of reaction to the International Olympic Committee IOC announcing it is considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while ruling out cancelling the Games. Andrew Parsons, presid...

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombias capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.Thirty-two injured pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020