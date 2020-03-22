IMA lauds Modi's effort to motivate people to show gratitude towards heath care workers

The Indian Medical Association on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for motivating people to show their gratitude towards the medical fraternity working to contain the spread of COVID-19. "The IMA on behalf of all its members appreciates your gesture of motivating the public to show gratitude towards doctors,nurses and healthcare workers of the nation who are tirelessly risking their lives to contain the disease," it said in the letter.

"We promise not to let down the nation in this fight for survival along with the government," it stated. Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to the Prime Minister's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

The prime minister thanked the people but said it was the start of a long battle, as he urged them to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of coronavirus which has infected 360 people and claimed seven lives in India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.