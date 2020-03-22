Coronavirus cases spike to 396 in India, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "A total number of #Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala.
Meanwhile, Several states including Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal have imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
