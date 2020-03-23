Left Menu
FACTBOX-Three in U.S. Congress test positive for coronavirus, more self-quarantine

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 03:11 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 03:11 IST
Three members of the U.S. Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 22 others have said they are self-quarantining, even as lawmakers scramble to pass more legislation to help cope with the pandemic.

Here is a look at some of the lawmakers affected: WHO HAS THE VIRUS?

Senator Rand Paul The Kentucky Republican said on March 22 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. He said he is asymptomatic and feeling fine, and was tested out of an abundance of caution.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart The Florida Republican said on March 18 that he tested positive after developing symptoms on March 14. That was less than 24 hours after he and more than 400 other members of the House of Representatives crowded into the chamber to pass a sweeping coronavirus aid package.

Representative Ben McAdams The Utah Democrat said on March 18 that he had the virus, also having developed symptoms on March 14.

WHO IS SELF-QUARANTINED? Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee said on Sunday they would self-quarantine after having spent time with Paul.

At least four others in the chamber have self-quarantined. They are: Republicans Cory Gardner, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Ted Cruz who has since returned to work on Capitol Hill. At least 18 House members have self-quarantined, some after prolonged exposure to Diaz-Balart or McAdams, and others from contacts with people from outside the U.S. government. Not all are still in isolation.

They include: Republicans Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, Tom Cole, Doug Collins, Drew Ferguson, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Ann Wagner along with Democrats Don Beyer, Anthony Brindisi, Julia Brownley, Jason Crow, Sharise Davids, Kendra Horn, Gwen Moore, Stephanie Murphy, Ben Ray Lujan and David Price.

