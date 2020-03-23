Georgia locks down two regions due to coronavirus spread threat

Georgia decided to lock down two southern regions in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Sunday. Giorgi Gakharia told a briefing that Marneuli and Bolnisi regions, bordering with Azerbaijan, would be locked down after a woman, who had contact with at least 90 people, after attending a relative's death anniversary dinner, was diagnosed with a COVID-19.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million reported 54 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, with no deaths. Eight patients have recovered. Georgia declared a one-month state of emergency on Saturday, banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Previously, the ex-Soviet country has closed its borders, imposed a ban on all foreign citizens entering the country and completely halted air traffic with other countries. It has also closed all shops except for groceries, pharmacies and petrol stations and closed winter resorts, restaurants, cafes, nightclubs and gyms.

