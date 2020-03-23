Saudi King Salman imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Saudi King Salman ordered a curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus, from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days , state media said on Sunday.
The decision will take effect from Monday evening March 23. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
