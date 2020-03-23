Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ escalates response to stop COVID-19 before moving into Level 4

 “Due to the early and strong steps we’ve taken, New Zealand is fortunate not to be as hard-hit by the virus as other countries but the trajectory is clear. We are under attack as the rest of the world and must unite to stop the worst from happening here,” Jacinda Ardern said.

NZ escalates response to stop COVID-19 before moving into Level 4
 “New Zealand is fighting an unprecedented global pandemic and it will take a collective effort of every single New Zealander doing the right thing to give us our best shot at curtailing community outbreak,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand has moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 – Restrict, for the next 48 hours before moving into Level 4 – Eliminate, as New Zealand escalates its response to stop the virus in its tracks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"Due to the early and strong steps we've taken, New Zealand is fortunate not to be as hard-hit by the virus as other countries but the trajectory is clear. We are under attack as the rest of the world and must unite to stop the worst from happening here," Jacinda Ardern said.

"If community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days. If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated, and thousands of New Zealanders will die.

"Together we can stop that from happening and our plan is simple. We can stop the spread by staying home and reducing contact.

"Moving to Level 3, then 4, will place the most significant restrictions on our people in modern history but they are a necessary sacrifice to save lives.

"At Level 3, we are asking non-essential businesses to close. This includes bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries and other places where people gather together.

"Essential services will remain open, such as supermarkets, banks, GPs, pharmacies, service stations, couriers and other important frontline service providers.

"Gatherings, indoors or out, and of any shape or size, must be canceled. This means weddings, birthday celebrations, and other gatherings.

"Workplaces should have everyone working from home. Essential services will stay open at every level but must put in place alternative ways of working including physical distancing of staff of two meters.

"Schools will be closed from tomorrow, except to children of essential workers who still need to go to work each day including doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, and police. This will be temporary, and schools will close entirely from midnight Wednesday.

"The school term break will be brought forward. For the remainder of this week and through the term break schools will establish ways to deliver teaching online and remotely as quickly as they can.

"Public transport and regional air travel are restricted to those involved in essential services and freight, with domestic air travel permitted in some cases for people to leave the country and to get home to self-isolate. Private travel is allowed.

"I say to all New Zealanders: The Government will do all it can to protect you. Now I'm asking you to do everything you can to protect all of us. Kiwis – go home.

"Today, get your neighbor's phone number, set up a community group chat, get your gear to work from home, cancel social gatherings of any size or shape, prepare to walk around the block while keeping a two-meter distance between you.

"If in doubt, don't go out.

"These measures will be in place for four weeks at this point.

"New Zealand is fighting an unprecedented global pandemic and it will take a collective effort of every single New Zealander doing the right thing to give us our best shot at curtailing community outbreak," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada urges Tokyo Games delay, won't send team in July

Canadian Olympic officials urged postponement of the Tokyo Games, saying that in view of the coronavirus pandemic they wont send a team in the summer of 2020. The Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Canadian Paralympic Committee CPC, backed ...

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in a jail where he is serving his 23-year long term for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was ...

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten

Airlines canceled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates UAE halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers, in the...

Rugby-Japan's Top League cancels rest of season, citing coronavirus

Japans rugby Top League said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining 42 matches to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the health of players and spectators.In a statement, league organisers also said it was taking the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020