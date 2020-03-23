Tokyo governor agrees with PM Abe on potential Olympics delay, cancellation not an option

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday that she agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest comments that postponement of Olympics won't be ruled out as an option due to the coronavirus outbreak, although she said cancellation was unthinkable.

She also told a press conference that she hoped to further communicate with relevant Olympics officials to resolve issues about the athletes' village and prospective residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.