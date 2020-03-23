Tough measures will be brought in, and for longer, if Britons ignore restrictions-health minister
Britain's health minister said stricter restrictions on Britons' movements would be brought in if people did not observe advice to avoid social interaction, warning that such measures would also have to stay in place for longer.
"Well, we're perfectly prepared to do that if we need to because the objective here is really clear which is to stop the spread of the virus," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.
"Of course we will enforce and bring in further strong measures if we need to. The prime minister was talking yesterday about making these decisions very soon and it's something we have under constant review."
