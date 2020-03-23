Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's pensions industry in urgent talks on coronavirus crisis changes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:10 IST
Australia's pensions industry in urgent talks on coronavirus crisis changes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's A$3 trillion ($1.72 trillion) pension industry was not consulted on the federal government's decision to allow the unemployed and sole traders early access to retirement savings and is now in urgent talks about the move, sources said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Sunday revealed an A$66 billion fiscal stimulus package including measures allowing workers to take up to A$20,000 out of their superannuation savings over the next two years in response to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. "We are disappointed that ... the government is not taking seriously enough obvious problems with the scheme's design, such as the manual nature of the work required and the estimated volumes expected," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean told Reuters on Monday.

Talks between industry representatives, the government and the country's top regulators on how the changes will affect the industry during a time of financial market upheaval only began on Monday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Dean confirmed there was no consultation ahead of Sunday's announcement between the government and the superannuation industry in Australia, which holds the world's third-largest pool of pension assets, worth about $3 trillion at the end of the December quarter, as a result of laws requiring employers to contribute at least 9% of a worker's salary to a pension.

Workers have previously only had limited options to dip into their savings and could apply through the Australian Tax Office for issues like terminal illness or severe financial hardship. "They need to take advice about how to make the scheme work efficiently and effectively for people that may need the money," Dean said of Canberra's plan.

Officials from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) met with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) on Monday to discuss how the increased access would be implemented, ahead of the second round of negotiations that will include Treasury, due for Wednesday, one source said. The source could not be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media about the discussions.

The early access will also apply to workers who have lost more than 20% of their income and the government has estimated the changes could inject up to A$27 billion worth of cash into the economy, according to Frydenberg's announcement. ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said a high number of workers were already trying to access their superannuation, even though funds will not be available until after mid-April.

A spokesman for Frydenberg did not respond for comment. ($1 = 1.7406 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Less than 1 pc of households in Delhi without electricity, toilet facilities: Economic Survey

Less than one per cent of households in the national capital are without toilet and electricity facilities, the Delhi Economic Survey stated on Monday. According to the 2019-20 survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the De...

Ireland to develop guidelines for public spaces

Ireland will develop guidelines to help people adhere to government recommendations to stay apart in public spaces to rein in the spread of coronavirus after crowds gathered in parks and beaches at the weekend.Ireland, which has reported 90...

Italy's medics at "end of our strength" as they too fall ill

At Italys Oglio Po hospital, 25 out of 90 doctors are infected with the coronavirus, compounding the strain faced by a health system overwhelmed by the worlds second biggest outbreak. Adding in nurses, technicians and other employees, a fif...

Lockdown will be strictly enforced in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020