Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eli Lilly to delay new studies due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:13 IST
Eli Lilly to delay new studies due to coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co said on Monday it would delay starting new studies and pause enrollment in most ongoing studies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it would continue trials where patients are already enrolled. The company added that it does not anticipate any change to its full-year forecast as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Less than 1 pc of households in Delhi without electricity, toilet facilities: Economic Survey

Less than one per cent of households in the national capital are without toilet and electricity facilities, the Delhi Economic Survey stated on Monday. According to the 2019-20 survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the De...

Ireland to develop guidelines for public spaces

Ireland will develop guidelines to help people adhere to government recommendations to stay apart in public spaces to rein in the spread of coronavirus after crowds gathered in parks and beaches at the weekend.Ireland, which has reported 90...

Italy's medics at "end of our strength" as they too fall ill

At Italys Oglio Po hospital, 25 out of 90 doctors are infected with the coronavirus, compounding the strain faced by a health system overwhelmed by the worlds second biggest outbreak. Adding in nurses, technicians and other employees, a fif...

Lockdown will be strictly enforced in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020