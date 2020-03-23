Left Menu
Delhi's infant mortality, neonatal mortality rates below national level: Economic Survey

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
Delhi's infant mortality and neonatal mortality rates are below the national-level figures, according to the Economic Survey of the national capital. The Delhi government tabled the Economic Survey in the Assembly on Monday.

The health sector infrastructure in Delhi comprised 1,432 dispensaries, seven primary health centres, 1,172 nursing homes, 251 maternity homes, 222 polyclinics and special clinics, 88 hospitals and 17 medical colleges, the survey pointed out. The total number of hospital beds increased from 48,096 in 2014 to 57,709 in 2018, which indicated that the bed-population ratio (beds per 1,000 people) increased from 2.65 to 2.94 in the same period, it said.

Important vital indicators such as the infant mortality rate, neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate in respect of Delhi stood at lower levels -- 16, 14, and 21 respectively -- in comparison to the national-level figures -- 33, 23 and 37 respectively -- the survey said. The total fertility rate (TFR) of Delhi was 1.5, the lowest among all the states in the country, it added.

The per capita expenditure on health in the national capital increased from 1,996 in 2014-15 to 3,044 in 2018-19, according to the survey. There were 6,035 accredited social health activists (ASHAs) in Delhi, it said. One ASHA is selected for almost 300 to 500 households.

