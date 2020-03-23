U.S. Fed amounts aggressive new steps to combat coronavirus hit to economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve, citing "tremendous hardship" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday said it would begin backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers.

The Fed said in a statement the effort was taken because "it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions."

