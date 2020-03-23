Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free pizzas, free housing: Hungarians respond to crisis with acts of kindness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:33 IST
Free pizzas, free housing: Hungarians respond to crisis with acts of kindness
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Milan Varga saved for three years to be able to open his small pizzeria in Budapest last Monday. On Tuesday his customers all but disappeared as streets emptied due to the coronavirus epidemic.

With lots of ingredients stocked up, Varga quickly changed his plans and joined a growing number of Hungarians who have responded to the crisis with acts of kindness. He is now delivering free pizzas to the elderly who have to self-isolate in their homes. "If I cannot sell pizzas at least I can help those in need by giving them free pizzas if they voluntarily put themselves into quarantine, and thus I am trying to look after them and make sure they stay at home," the 20-year-old said.

Varga is now delivering half of his daily pizza output free. As the Central European country closed its borders to foreign citizens and shut down schools to contain the spread of the coronavirus, more and more Hungarians have decided to help the elderly and vulnerable, as well as healthcare workers who will bear the brunt of the crisis.

Members of the Facebook group "Budapest Airbnb community for the health workers", which now has more than 1,200 members, are offering their flats to nurses and other healthcare workers who want to self-isolate to protect their families. Budapest had more than 10,000 Airbnb flats before the crisis hit, and the business collapsed overnight as tourists disappeared. "We think that those who can help those who are doing the actual work with action, with money, with kind words - we have no idea from the four walls at home about the hardships that the health workers are going through now," said Viktoria Hojer-Szabo, who owns three Airbnb flats in Budapest.

A nurse from Budapest's central hospital treating coronavirus patients lives in one of her flats now. So far 43 healthcare workers have moved into vacant Airbnb flats. On Lake Balaton, Hungary's main summer holiday destination, Gergely Toth, manager of the Sunshine hotel in the town of Siofok, offering hotel rooms to Hungarians who have returned from work abroad and have had to go into two-week quarantine.

Many people employed on Lake Balaton in the summer work abroad during the winter season. There are 39 people in the hotel now, which is giving them free meals. "I ... assumed they would not have the means to self-isolate themselves from their family here," Toth said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: PG&E utility to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter over 2018 fire; Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official saysThe lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is lik...

Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812

Iran on Monday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,812 in one of the worst hit countries along with Italy, Spain and China. Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases h...

20 states, UTs in complete lockdown; six partially shut

As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The ...

Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices RTOs to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020