Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:33 IST
UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests - FT

Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests to frontline health workers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said businesses with established delivery networks could be used to deliver tests to medical workers, and to the general public at a later stage.

The government has said it is trying to step up the delivery of tests to health workers so they know when they can and cannot work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: PG&E utility to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter over 2018 fire; Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official saysThe lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is lik...

Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812

Iran on Monday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,812 in one of the worst hit countries along with Italy, Spain and China. Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases h...

20 states, UTs in complete lockdown; six partially shut

As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The ...

Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices RTOs to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020