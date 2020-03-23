Brazil's Iguatemi to close all but essential business in 4 Sao Paulo malls

Brazilian upscale malls operator Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA said on Monday it will close all but essential businesses in four Sao Paulo malls following orders by the state governor.

On Saturday, Sao Paulo state governor issued a statewide quarantine order that would take effect on Tuesday and last through April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.