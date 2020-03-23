Singapore confirms rise of 54 cases of coronavirus to 509
Singapore's health ministry on Monday reported 54 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from residents returning from other parts of the world where the infection has spread.
Of the new infections, 48 were imported cases. Singapore's total stands at 509, with two fatalities.
