Abu Dhabi's Etihad to temporarily cut staff wages due to coronavirus

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will temporarily halve salaries for management and cut other staff wages by a quarter in April due to the impact of the coronavirus on travel demand, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The state owned carrier, which will suspended all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

