Glencore copper mine in Congo repatriates 26 workers over coronavirus

  Reuters
  • |
  • Dakar
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:36 IST
Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak, a union official told Reuters.

Charles Kumbi, a regional program director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

