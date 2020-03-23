Glencore copper mine in Congo repatriates 26 workers over coronavirus

Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak, a union official told Reuters.

Charles Kumbi, a regional program director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

