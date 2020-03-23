Left Menu
G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

The Group of Seven (G7) is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven IMF- advanced economies in the world: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts, a source familiar with the plans said.

The call, to be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will likely result in a statement from the G7 finance officials, who remain in close touch and are coordinating their efforts, the source told Reuters.

