Austria urges postponement of 2020 Olympics

  • Vienna
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:50 IST
Austria's sports minister on Monday welcomed Canada's "courageous step" of withdrawing its team from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and proposed the games should be postponed.

"The closure of sports and training facilities in many (but not all) countries has already raised doubts about the equal opportunities for participants in the 2020 Summer Games," Werner Kogler, who is also Austria's Vice-Chancellor, said in a statement.

"In the interests of the health of all participants, coaches and spectators, I am calling for a postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games."

