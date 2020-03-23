Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus grounds more flights, takes toll on jobs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:58 IST
Coronavirus grounds more flights, takes toll on jobs

Widening travel curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus prompted more flight cancellations on Monday, with new restrictions spanning India, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. The toll on jobs rose, too, with engine maker GE Aviation saying it would cut 10% of its U.S. workforce, while around 10,000 staff at Singapore Airlines will be affected by cost-cutting measures, including unpaid leave.

Globally the number of scheduled flights last week was down more than 12% from a year ago, flight data provider OAG said, with many airlines having announced further cuts to come. "It is a war against a virus," Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, told Reuters by telephone on Monday.

The impact on planemakers has been deep and sudden. On Monday, planemaker Airbus announced new steps to bolster its financial position, including the signing of a credit facility for 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion). Airbus added it was withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance, dropping a proposed 2019 dividend that had a cash value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and suspending funding to top up staff pension schemes.

Its U.S. rival Boeing is under similar pressure and has called for a $60 billion lifeline for the U.S. industry. "GREATEST CHALLENGE"

India's commercial airlines were to cease domestic flights from midnight Tuesday, a civil aviation ministry spokesman said, the latest country to impose tight air travel restrictions. Cargo flights were exempt from the order. Australia and New Zealand both warned against non-essential domestic travel. Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan took steps to ban foreign transit passengers.

The UAE, home to major carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, said it would suspend all passenger flights and airport transit for two weeks to help rein in the virus. The UAE's decision takes effect in 48 hours, with cargo and emergency evacuation flights exempted. Emirates responded by saying it would temporarily suspend all passenger services for two weeks from March 25.

Singapore Airlines grounded most of its fleet after the Asian city-state banned entry or transit by short-term visitors on Sunday. "This is the greatest challenge in the SIA Group's existence," Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said in a memo to staff. The CEO is, for his part, taking a 30% salary cut from the start of April .

The airline normally relies on connecting passengers from markets such as Australia to Europe and India to North America through its Singapore hub. Taiwan announced similar travel curbs that will hit China Airlines Ltd and EVA Airways Corp, which have marketed Taipei as a convenient and affordable transit airport, competing with Hong Kong and Singapore.

GOING SOUTH In the southern hemisphere, Qantas Airways Ltd, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd were re-examining schedules after their governments advised against non-essential domestic travel.

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX), which serves remote Australian towns, said it would shut all operations, except some subsidised routes, from April 6, unless governments quickly expressed a willingness to underwrite its losses. In mainland China, domestic capacity has been rising as some internal curbs are eased, but there are concerns that passengers on international flights could re-import the virus.

China's aviation regulator said all international flights due to arrive in the capital will be diverted to other airports from Monday. ($1=1.7483 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsons office said in a statement.The Prime Minis...

Former Juventus director appeals ban to European Court

Nearly 14 years after Italys biggest soccer scandal, appeals are still ongoing. Former Juventus director Antonio Giraudo, who was banned from the sport for life following a 2006 match-fixing scandal, submitted an appeal to the European Cour...

HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. Ab...

Maha's 1st Covid couple tests negative post-incubation period

A couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after their incubation period of 14 days, said a health official on Monday. The Pune-based couple, along with their daughter, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020