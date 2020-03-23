Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to temporarily cut staff wages by up to 50% - internal email

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:59 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad to temporarily cut staff wages by up to 50% - internal email

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways told staff on Monday it would temporarily cut salaries by up to 50% for a month due to the impact on its business from the coronavirus outbreak, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. The state-owned carrier, which will suspend its entire passenger network for two weeks from Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Executives, pilots and engineers will be paid half their basic salaries and cabin crew would be paid 25% less in April, the email said. Other employees would also have their salaries cut and staff would not be paid their usual transport and other job-related allowances, it said.

"We will need to take some drastic measures to weather the storm over the next few weeks and avoid job losses as much as possible," Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas said in another staff email. The United Arab Emirates announced earlier that it was suspending all passenger flights for two weeks to contain the spread of the virus that has been linked to two deaths and infected 153 in the Gulf Arab state.

Etihad, which has so far suspended flights to dozens of destinations because of the virus, would survive the epidemic, Douglas said last week. The airline this month reported an $870 million loss for 2019, its fourth consecutive annual loss. It has lost $5.6 billion since 2016.

Dubai's Emirates, the UAE's biggest airline, on Sunday said it will enforce a temporary 25% to 50% reduction in basic salary for the majority of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsons office said in a statement.The Prime Minis...

Former Juventus director appeals ban to European Court

Nearly 14 years after Italys biggest soccer scandal, appeals are still ongoing. Former Juventus director Antonio Giraudo, who was banned from the sport for life following a 2006 match-fixing scandal, submitted an appeal to the European Cour...

HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. Ab...

Maha's 1st Covid couple tests negative post-incubation period

A couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after their incubation period of 14 days, said a health official on Monday. The Pune-based couple, along with their daughter, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020