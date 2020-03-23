Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia reports three new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 87

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:10 IST
Cambodia reports three new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 87

Cambodia reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 87, the health ministry said.

The three new cases included a 28-year-old French mother of a four-month-old infant who had tested positive for the virus last week. The mother, who travelled from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh last week, has also now tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsons office said in a statement.The Prime Minis...

Former Juventus director appeals ban to European Court

Nearly 14 years after Italys biggest soccer scandal, appeals are still ongoing. Former Juventus director Antonio Giraudo, who was banned from the sport for life following a 2006 match-fixing scandal, submitted an appeal to the European Cour...

HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. Ab...

Maha's 1st Covid couple tests negative post-incubation period

A couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after their incubation period of 14 days, said a health official on Monday. The Pune-based couple, along with their daughter, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020