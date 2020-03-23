Cambodia reports three new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 87
Cambodia reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 87, the health ministry said.
The three new cases included a 28-year-old French mother of a four-month-old infant who had tested positive for the virus last week. The mother, who travelled from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh last week, has also now tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.
