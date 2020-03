Julian Assange's lawyers to apply for bail, citing virus risk

Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for his release on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison, Wikileaks said on Monday.

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

"On Wednesday, 25th of March, Julian Assange's lawyers will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court," Wikileaks said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

