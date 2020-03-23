England coronavirus death toll rises by 46 to 303 - health authorities

A further 46 people in England have died after testing positive to coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 303.

That is up from 37 deaths on Sunday. National Health Service England said the patients whose deaths were announced on Monday were aged between 47 and 105 years old and all had underlying health conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.