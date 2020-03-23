Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:02 IST
Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating", with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, called for political commitment and said he would address the Group of 20 leaders this week and ask them to work together to boost production of vital protective gear for health care workers.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, asked about the Tokyo 2020 Games due to open on July 24, said he believed a decision would be made "very soon" regarding their future. "We have every confidence the Japanese government and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) would not proceed with any Games if it would be dangerous to athletes and spectators," Ryan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020