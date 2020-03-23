Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief calls for global truce so world can focus on coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:06 IST
U.N. chief calls for global truce so world can focus on coronavirus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives," Guterres told a virtual news conference. So far more than 351,00 people have been infected and over 15,330 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus has drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu. "The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world," Guterres said.

"The most vulnerable - women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced - pay the highest price," he said. "They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19." The United Nations has been trying to mediate an end to conflicts in countries including Syria, Yemen and Libya, while also providing humanitarian assistance to millions of civilians.

Guterres warned that in war-torn countries health systems have collapsed and the small number of health professionals left were often targeted in the fighting. "End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world," he said. "It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine gets masks, virus tests from China

A Ukrainian military plane carrying masks, tests and ventilators to fight the spread of the coronavirus has arrived in Kiev from China, the presidency announced Monday. Ukraine has confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according ...

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020