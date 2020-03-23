UAE asks its students abroad to return home within 48 hours over coronavirus fears
The United Arab Emirates decided on Monday that all its students studying abroad to return home within 48 hours as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported.
The decision includes UAE students on scholarships or studying on their own expenses, WAM added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
