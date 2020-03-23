Left Menu
UAE asks its students abroad to return home within 48 hours over coronavirus fears

Representative image

The United Arab Emirates decided on Monday that all its students studying abroad to return home within 48 hours as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision includes UAE students on scholarships or studying on their own expenses, WAM added.

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

