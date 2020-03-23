Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers set to approve sweeping powers in emergency coronavirus legislation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:51 IST
UK lawmakers set to approve sweeping powers in emergency coronavirus legislation

Britain's lower house of parliament is expected on Monday to approve emergency legislation giving authorities sweeping powers to tackle the growing coronavirus outbreak, including detaining people and putting them in isolation to protect public health. The Coronavirus Bill, which the government hopes will pass all its stages in one day in the House of Commons on Monday, will still have to be approved by the upper house, the House of Lords, before it can become law.

Britain has so far had more than 5,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 300 deaths. "Of course there are measures that are significant departures from the way we normally do things, but they are strictly temporary and I think they are proportionate to the threat we face," health minister Matt Hancock told parliament at the start of a debate on the legislation.

"While I hope that some of these powers will never have to be used, we will not hesitate to act if that is what the situation requires." The legislation also includes measures such as allowing recently retired National Health Service staff to return to work and will enable the government to restrict or prohibit events and gatherings in any place.

Lawmakers debating the legislation sat spaced out in the House of Commons chamber, in accordance with guidance on social distancing. "As a result, attendance will be more limited than usual but that does not curtail the commitment of honourable members to fulfil their parliamentary duties," speaker Lindsay Hoyle said before the debate began.

He also said that if any formal votes took place from Monday onwards, changes would be made to avoid the usual process which can see hundreds of lawmakers crammed into a narrow room together as they are counted through over a period of around 15 minutes. Hoyle said instead voting would be staggered, meaning the whole process could take as long as 40 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt allocates Rs 7,704 crore for health sector

The Delhi government on Monday announced an allocation of Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in its budget, with approving Rs&#160;2,578 crore for upgrading and expanding 16 hospitals. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...

Vehicle tax collection in Delhi shows negative growth of 2.88 pc: Economic Survey

The collection of motor vehicles tax in Delhi has shown a negative growth of 2.88 per cent, even as the city maintained its consistent revenue surplus at Rs 6,261 crore during 2018-19, the Economic Survey stated on Monday. According to the ...

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020